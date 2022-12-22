Travis Schlenk to step down as Hawks’ president of basketball operations

ATLANTA — Hawks President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk is stepping down from his position as president and transitioning to an Advisor position reporting directly to Principal Owner Tony Ressler. Effective immediately, General Manager Landry Fields will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Hawks Basketball Operations team.

Hired in May 2017, Schlenk has overseen the rebuilding of the Hawks beginning with a 24-win season in 2017-18 and peaking with the franchise’s second-ever trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. Last season, the Hawks finished 43-39 and were eliminated in the First Round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs in five games by the Miami Heat.

“Throughout this season, Tony and I have had multiple, honest conversations about some of the personal things I’ve been going through and how I’ve been feeling, and I appreciate the Counsel he has provided me as well as the opportunity he gave me six seasons ago to be a first-time general manager. As we enter a new year, the timing feels right for me to take a step back, reflect and prioritize my family,” Schlenk said.

“I am proud of the group I assembled both on the floor and in the front office. We have built a strong foundation for the Hawks franchise and achieved a high level of success. As an advisor, I look forward to working with Tony and Landry and continuing to make contributions in less visible but still impactful ways.”

Under Schlenk’s guidance, the Hawks drafted two-time All-Star and 2022 All-NBA guard Trae Young, All-Rookie Team selections John Collins and Kevin Huerter and 2021 Rising Star recipient De’Andre Hunter.

“We have a great appreciation for the work Travis has done in Guiding our franchise through a quick rebuilding process and shaping us into a playoff contender. He has worked tirelessly from his first day with our organization to move us toward our Ultimate goal of becoming a Championship franchise,” Ressler said. “With his strong eye for talent, work ethic and knowledge of our team, we are confident that he will serve us well as a Trusted advisor.”