Travis Kelce tied the NFL record for most 100-yard receiving games by a TE

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has hit the record books again. This time, he tied former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski for the most 100-yard receiving games by a tight end in a career. The best part: Kelce is nowhere close to retiring. He will own sole possession of the record later this season, but also set the bar for this record very high.

Kelce tied the record against the Tennessee Titans late in the fourth quarter. Kelce has 34 career 100-yard regular season performances and should get his 35th 100-yard receiving game during the 2022 season. Former Chiefs tight end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez is third in this category with 33 games of 100 or more receiving yards.

As many Chiefs fans know, Kelce has already hit the record books in the past.

Kelce already has six seasons of 1,000 receiving yards or more. Kelce is on his way to making that seven seasons, doing it all consecutively. Gronkowski, Gonzalez, and Jason Witten are tied for second with four seasons of 1,000 receiving yards.

When it comes to the playoffs, Kelce’s level of play goes to a higher level. Kelce averages 15.1 catches, 184.4 receiving yards, and 1.7 touchdowns per game in the postseason. Kelce’s postseason averages in those three categories are the best by any tight end.

When it comes to career totals, Kelce is seventh in receptions, sixth in touchdown catches, and fifth in receiving yards among tight ends all time. Kelce turned 33 earlier this season. He is under contract with the Chiefs through the 2025 season. He’s got a very good chance to finish on top in all three of those categories or come very close to being first.

