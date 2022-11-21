Travis Kelce owns the NFL record for 100-yard games by TE

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball while being chased by Asante Samuel Jr. #26 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce owns the record for most 100-yard receiving games by a tight end in NFL history, another NFL record added to his list of accomplishments.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has broken the NFL record for most 100-yard receiving games in a career by a tight end in NFL history. Kelce now has 33 games with 100 or more receiving yards and has a chance to set the bar very high as he still has plenty of time left before retirement.

Kelce came into the season third on the list. After catching for 108 receiving yards against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, he tied former Chiefs tight end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for the second most career games with 100+ receiving yards with 31.

In Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, Kelce caught 10 passes for 106 yards. He earned his 32nd 100-yard game, tying the record with former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Kelce surpassed 100 receiving yards again, this time doing it against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. As a result, Kelce now solely owns the record for most 100-yard receiving games by a tight end in NFL history, doing it in 33 regular season games.

This isn’t Kelce’s first NFL record. Kelce already has the record for most 1,000-yard receiving seasons by a tight end in NFL history. Kelce has six seasons with 1,000 yards or more by a tight end, doing it all consecutively. Gonzalez, Gronkowski and Jason Witten are tied for the second most 1,000-yard receiving seasons, as all three did it four times in their careers.

Kelce is already in the top 10 in career receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches among tight ends. Kelce, who just turned 33, has a chance to either break or come very close to breaking those three records.

