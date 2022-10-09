Travis Dye, Tuli Tuipulotu Lead No. 6 USC Football To 30-14 Win Over Washington State

LOS ANGELES — Travis Dye ran for 149 yards — his fourth game with over 100 rushing yards this season — and a touchdown as No. 6 USC Football defeated Washington State, 30-14, at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

The win improves USC’s record to 6-0 (4-0 Pac-12). The Trojans last started a season 6-0 in 2006 when USC finished 11-2 overall, with a Pac-10 co-championship, a win over Michigan in the Rose Bowl and a No. 4 final AP ranking.

Mario Williams caught two touchdowns from Caleb Williams and finished with 82 receiving yards on four catches. Caleb Williams was 15-of-29 passing with 188 yards.

Tuipulotu came anchored the Trojan defense with five tackles (four for loss) and a game-high three sacks. Ralen Goforth had a team-high seven tackles. Nick Figueroa also contributed two sacks.

Denis Lynch was 3-for-3 on field goals and converted all three of his point-after attempts.

It appeared USC would rout Washington State (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) right away after stopping the Cougars on the opening possession. Mario Williams caught his first touchdown for 38 yards and Lynch made his first field goal of the game on the next drive, giving the Trojans a 10-0 edge after the first period.

Washington State quickly roared back into the game with Cameron Ward’s 12-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter. USC’s offense stalled for most of the second period and allowed the Cougars to take a 14-10 lead after Ward threw another touchdown pass.

Dye ran free into the endzone on a 4-yard touchdown run and put the Trojans back up Moments before halftime.

The Trojan offense kept searching for its rhythm amid two consecutive three-and-outs to start the second half, but USC got a spark when Mario Williams made a diving catch in the endzone with 5:17 left in the third quarter. USC’s defense shut out Washington State the entire half as Lynch made two more field goals in the fourth quarter to complete the game’s scoring.

The Trojans will be away from the Coliseum for the next three weeks, with a trip at No. 18 Utah, a bye week and a road game at Arizona scheduled. USC will return on Homecoming/Reunion Weekend on Nov. 5 and will host California.

