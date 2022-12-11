Travis Bush to be UTRGV football head Coach

Sources tell Dave Campbell’s Texas Football that Travis Bush will be named the Coach for the UTRGV football program. Bush has spent the last two seasons as head coach at New Braunfels Canyon High School.

Bush has an extensive coaching history in Texas college football. He began his coaching career at San Marcos High School following his career as a wide receiver at Texas State.

After spending three seasons as a Graduate Assistant at TCU, Bush returned to his alma mater to coach wide receivers. He was named co-offensive coordinator for the Bobcats in 2007. He served three years in that position before becoming the offensive coordinator at UTSA.

Bush moved to the University of Houston and served as running backs Coach in 2012 before transitioning to Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks Coach for the Cougars. He was promoted to associate head coach during his final two seasons in Houston.

A native of Portland, Texas, he transitioned to the high school ranks and was head coach at Seguin from 2016-2020. Bush became the head coach for New Braunfels Canyon in 2021 and led the Cougars to a 9-2 record and an appearance in the Playoffs this year.

Bush’s first head coaching job at the Collegiate level will entail building the UTRGV program from the ground up. The Vaqueros are expected to play their first game in 2025, with their first recruiting class coming in 2024. UTRGV recently announced it would spend $30 million to build football facilities, including a 48,000-square-foot performance center with a weight room, two practice fields (one covered), team meeting rooms, office space, and a sports medicine facility.