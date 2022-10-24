Traveling exhibit of art by people incarcerated in Maine prisons Featured at UMF gallery

“Inside Vision: An Outside Exhibition of Inside Art,” an exhibition of artwork created by individuals incarcerated at Maine State Prison and Maine correctional facilities is on display at the UMF Emery Community Arts Center on the University of Maine at Farmington campus. In conjunction with the exhibition, the center will host an opening reception featuring the exhibit curators, a panel discussion, and a special advance release community film screening of the 2022 documentary, “Master of Light.” All events are free and open to the public.

Exhibit: “Inside Vision: An Outside Exhibition of Inside Art”

Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Dec. 10

Emery Lobby Space

Residents of Maine’s prisons express their lived experience, their hopes, and their dreams in the art they create. Their artwork defies stereotypes and emphasizes that we are all more than the worst act that we have committed. Through their art, those living inside convey the message that, “We are whole people with loves and losses, skills, talents, ideas, and gifts. . . and a longing to be free.”

Opening reception: “Inside Vision”

4:30-7 pm on Thursday, Nov. 3

Emery Lobby Space

Curators Jan Collins, Olivia Hochstadt and Sophie Craven will speak about the exhibit at 5:30 pm It is free and open to the public.

Panel Discussion: “Outside In-Inside Out: Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Incarceration”

11:45 am-1 pm on Friday, Nov. 4

Emery Performance Space

I joined Jan Collins of the Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition; Cara Furman, UMF associate professor of language arts education; Nicole Kellett, Professor of anthropology; and Educator Cassidy Marsh, a 2018 UMF graduate, for an Analytical and forward-thinking discussion on practices of Discipline and incarceration, with Insights drawn from their academic research, field experience and activism.

Film Screening: “Master of Light”

7 pm is Friday, Dec. 9

Emery Performance Space

This event features a special advance release community screening of the 2022 award-winning documentary film, “Master of Light,” directed by Rosa Ruth Boesten. George Anthony Morton, a Classical painter who spent ten years in federal prison travels to his hometown to paint his family members. Going back forces George to face his past in his quest to rewrite the script of his life.

The Emery Arts Center gallery is located on Academy St. (between Main St. and High St.) in downtown Farmington. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10 am-6 pm; Saturday, 12-6 pm Closed Sundays and holidays. Please check for updates at https://wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter. For more information contact Ann Bartges, director of UMF Emery Community Arts Center, at [email protected] or 207-778-7461.

