Travassos, White Score in Women’s Soccer Loss at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Marshall University Women’s soccer team (1-2-2) fell in its first road contest of the season, 3-2, to the Liberty Lady Flames (3-1-1) in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Thursday night.

“I’m going to continue to say it, but our Squad has Talent and a lot of potential, and we are starting to see it in our performances,” Herd Women’s soccer head Coach Michael Swan said. “We’re going to rely on everyone this season when called upon and fully see great things coming our way in the near future. I’m proud of our group tonight. If we keep banging on the door like we have so far this season we will get a lot of results.

“Liberty will prove to be a tough side to beat this season. We took them out of their rhythm on the road for long periods of time and created a lot of chances. I’m proud of that because it showed how much we’ve grown this season. At 2-2, we hit the post and then their keeper makes a great save at the end to deny us a tie.”

Herd freshman goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth made three saves in the first 13 minutes of the contest.

Liberty struck first on a goal by McKinley Burkett in the 15th minute. However, Marshall earned a penalty kick in the 18th minute. Sophomore Luiza Travassos stepped to the spot, and the midfielder tallied her second goal of the season to tie the match 1-1.

Wolgemuth made her fourth save of the game in the 33rd minute to keep the score 1-1.

The Lady Flames regained the lead, 2-1, at the 37:18 mark on a goal from Saydie Holland as MU trailed at the half.

Marshall Wasted little time to get back into the contest in the second half. 2:17 into the second period of play, senior Morgan White hit the back of the goal on a left-footed shot with assists from freshman Makai Laguines and sophomore Cassidy Bell to tie it up at 2-2. It was White’s team-leading fourth goal of the season.

Wolgemuth recorded three more saves from the 51st to 64th minutes.

Chloe Marr helped LU jump back on top, 3-2, with a tally in the 65th minute.

Travassos and Graduate student Kat Gonzalez combined for three shots on goal in the final five minutes of action, but all three attempts were saved as the Herd fell to Liberty.

Marshall stays in Virginia for a contest at Radford on Sunday. The match is slated for a 7 pm start.

