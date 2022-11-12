Traudt and Bond to redshirt this season for Virginia basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.– There has been a lot of speculation on how the Virginia men’s basketball rotation will look like with the Cavaliers having plenty of quality depth this season, with Tony Bennett welcoming one of his most talented classes in 2022. We now have one of our answers.

According to the Voice of the Cavaliers’ John Freeman during pre-game, he said that Virginia freshman forward Isaac Traudt will join fellow first-year forward Leon Bond in red shirting this upcoming season.

“TRaudt certainly looks to be a good fit for what Bennett and his staff like to do. Standing 6-foot-9 or so, Traudt is a skilled Offensive player who can shoot with range, does a nice job of getting on the glass and runs the floor well,” said 247 Director of Basketball Recruiting after he signed last year. “While Traudt can stretch defenses with his shooting and has some back to the basket game, his best asset may be his playmaking. He’s one of the best passing bigs in the senior class and he’s creative with his ball handling.”

RELATED STORY: FEATURE: Virginia Athletes Traudt and Verkleeren aim to bring hope to type 1 diabetics

Freeman announced Bennett’s intention of red shirting Bond prior to Virginia basketball’s opener on Monday.

“Virginia fans are going to love Bond’s versatility and the energy that he brings to the floor,” stated Bossi. “He is a ferocious competitor who loves the game and it shows each time he is out there. Whether he’s creating for others, playing defense or getting out in transition he goes all out in everything that he does and he makes the players around them better .”

Freshmen Isaac McKneely has already played significant minutes in both games this year, while Ryan Dunn saw his first minutes of play against Monmouth on Friday night.

This offseason also Bennett and company add Ben Vander Plas through the transfer portal. The Ohio transfer arrived in Charlottesville scoring more than 1,500 career points. He’s averaged at least 12.8 points per game in each of the last three years for an Ohio program that has made the NCAA Tournament and has done a ton of winning. Vander Plas shot 60% on 2s last year and 33.5% on 3s.

