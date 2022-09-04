Translation is window to the world: Dravidian University VC

University Vice-Chancellor Tummala Ramakrishna said thanks to the advanced methods in translation, the Wealth of languages ​​and literature could now be reached to everyone



University Vice-Chancellor Tummala Ramakrishna said thanks to the advanced methods in translation, the Wealth of languages ​​and literature could now be reached to everyone



The Department of Kannada and Translation Studies at Dravida University, and Bengaluru’s Dravidian Language Translators Association jointly organized a seminar on ‘Discussion on Translation in Dravidian Literature’ at the Emeno Bhavan in the Dravidian University at Kuppam on Saturday.

University Vice-Chancellor Tummala Ramakrishna, who was the chief guest, said thanks to the advanced methods in translation, the Wealth of languages ​​and literature could now be reached to everyone.

“Translation is important to gain knowledge about the culture of people in different parts of the world and the Greatness of literature. Translation is a beautiful art, but the procedure is not easy. We are studying not only the Dravidian languages ​​​​such as Tamil, Malayalam, and Tulu, but also imparting studies in the French and English,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Dr. Ramakrishna said that the message enshrined in the great epics of India such as the Mahabharata, Bhagavata, Ramayana, Prabandhas, could reach all nooks and corners of the world because of revolutions in the field of translation.

They said that every language was endowed with certain characteristics, nationalities, ornamentations, and unique structures. “If one does not acquire a competent knowledge of these, translation will be difficult. A teacher should be a lifelong student, only then can he become a great teacher,” he said.

Students and Faculty of various departments attended the seminar.