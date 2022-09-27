Transformation Continues: Longwood Basketball Opens Basketball Performance Center

FARMVILLE, Va. – Longwood Basketball announced the opening of its new Basketball Performance Center on Monday, Sept. 26. The elite, fully donor-funded facility is one of the largest basketball-specific training facilities in the country.

The opening of the Basketball Performance Center represents another key milestone for Longwood Basketball in its climb to produce nationally relevant mid-major programs. The facility provides the programs with a key facility to significantly upgrade the development program offered to student-athletes, but also serves as a major recruiting tool to attract high-quality recruits with an elite training facility that few other mid-major programs possess.

The facility has 4,500 square feet of training space and will be used exclusively by the men’s and women’s basketball programs. It boasts state of the art equipment and cutting-edge technology to enhance student-athlete performance. Luke Toburen , the Director of Basketball Performance, will oversee this facility. Toburen joined the Longwood staff this summer after working for two seasons with the men’s basketball program at the University of Virginia.

“The Basketball Performance Center is a big and meaningful step forward for our programs,” said Longwood Athletic Director Tim Hall . “The ability to build on success and keep that momentum going forward is so important, and it is exciting to see it happening here. Top-notch facilities are a big part of that. Between the Basketball Performance Center and the arrival next year of the Joan Perry Brock Center, the future continues to grow brighter for Longwood Basketball.”

“The opening of the Basketball Performance Center is a major step forward for Longwood Basketball,” said Longwood head Coach Griff Aldrich . “This elite training center—along with the addition of Luke Toburen to oversee it and supervise the training of our student-athletes—will provide us with a critical tool to help our players develop more effectively. I am excited about this new facility and upgrade to our sports performance offerings and am confident it will yield outstanding returns for our student-athletes and programs.”

Longwood will soon boast some of the nicest basketball facilities in the country. In addition to the Basketball Performance Center, the Joan Perry Brock Center is set to open in the summer of 2023. The $45 million, 3,000-seat arena will quickly become a premium venue in which to watch mid-major basketball nationally. Once the JPB is complete, Willett Hall, the current home court of the Lancers, will become the teams’ practice facility. Each of these new facilities will serve to provide Longwood Athletes with some of the finest basketball facilities for mid-major programs nationally.

“Playing and executing at a high level is important to our success,” said Women’s basketball head Coach Erika Lang-Montgomery . “The addition of the Basketball Performance Center will not only aid in our efforts to recruit quality student-athletes, but will provide them with a phenomenal training space. We appreciate the investment from our donors and university to make this possible.”

The Basketball Performance Center was made possible by a recently formed group of major donors—the Built To Win Partners. This group currently has more than $2.5 million committed to the men’s basketball program over the next five years. The Basketball Performance Center is the first initiative the group will fund in support of a program that has energized both the University and the surrounding community.

“Strengthening our Sports Performance Department facilities and program was a key goal for this offseason,” Aldrich said. “I am so grateful for the support from our donors and supporters who have made this privately-funded facility a reality. The benefits to our student-athletes will be significant and I am excited to see them flourish in this new environment.”

Both Longwood Basketball programs begin their seasons on Nov. 7, with the men opening on the road at the University of Alabama while the women host the University of Delaware at Willett Hall. Information on season tickets will be available soon.

