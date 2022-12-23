Transfers, Keita and Darwin’s development: The six questions Liverpool must answer after the World Cup break

It didn’t take long for Liverpool’s pre-season optimism to fade. When they beat Manchester City in the Community Shield at the end of July, it appeared as if they hadn’t missed a beat from the previous season.

And then things began to change. From that game, they lost Naby Keita and Curtis Jones to injury. A day later, Ibrahima Konate damaged his knee in a friendly against Strasbourg, and then Thiago Alcantara limped off less than an hour into the Premier League opener at Fulham.

Tone set. Since then, Klopp has been forced to alter his plans repeatedly, as his Squad has been beset by a host of muscle issues, illnesses and contact injuries.

Keita, Jones, Konate and Thiago all missed big chunks of the season, while the likes of Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Calvin Ramsay and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have also been sidelined. Jota, who missed the start of the campaign with a hamstring tear, is now out until the New Year with a calf problem, while Diaz will be sidelined until March.

Even Arthur Melo, the man signed to alleviate the crisis at the end of August, has been struck down. The Brazilian has so far managed only 16 minutes, although he should be back in January.

The Reds have appointed, belatedly, a new club doctor, with Jonathan Power due to take over full responsibilities in January. Klopp will hope the new appointment brings with it a change in fortune.