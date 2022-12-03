Transfers galore, volleyball wins again, more

Now that Matt Rhule has taken over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there has been a bit of upheaval. That was to be expected when there was any new Coach at all. The fact that a few players have decided to transfer was to be expected. However, the fact that they are coming in waves has some Nebraska football fans nervous.

On Thursday, Ernest Haussman was one of three Nebraska Cornhuskers players who had decided it was time to move on. On Friday, two more Huskers decided they too needed to find somewhere else to play.

Defensive back Jaeden Gould and wide receiver Kamonte Grimes have officially entered their names in the transfer portal. While neither player had much of an impact for the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past season, Grimes leaving is an issue if only because Rhule’s Squad is relatively short on wide receivers. Especially since one of the trio who entered the Portal on Thursday was Decoldest Crawford, another receiver who missed 2022 due to injury.

More Nebraska Cornhuskers News

While things are rather turbulent for the Huskers these days, there is some good news regarding the Nebraska Volleyball team. While it wasn’t easy, John Cook’s Squad managed to get another win on Friday night in four sets against the Kansas Jayhawks, and the Cornhuskers are now in the Sweet 16 once again.

Not only is Rhule losing some players off the roster, but he’s also having some problems keeping commits at the moment. One day after Malachi Coleman announced he was opening up his recruitment, Omarion Miller announced he was no longer a commit either. Rhule has his work cut out for him in putting the 2023 class back together.

College Football News

All USC had to do on Friday night was take care of business against Utah and they might have looked like the favorite to make some noise in the College Football playoff.

Instead, they lost and lost by a lot and now the CFB playoff is looking for a new number four. Things are going to be really, really interesting later this weekend.

The question now is whether the team taking the place of USC is going to be Ohio State or Alabama. Both schools have a reason to believe they qualify. Both schools also don’t seem fit for the spot. But here we are.