Transfer Savannah Wheeler boosts Lady Raiders

MURFREESBORO − Savannah Wheeler knew what she was getting into when she hit the transfer portal and left Marshall for Middle Tennessee State following the 2021-22 season.

And the 5-foot-6 junior guard from Kentucky hasn’t been disappointed yet, joining a Squad that is currently 7-2 and ranked as one of the top teams in the nation.

“That was my first thought, really,” said Wheeler, on joining a team that returned six of its top seven players off a 27-8 record and WNIT semifinals run last season. “When I first entered the portal, I hoped that they would reach out to me. They did, and of course, I took advantage of it.”

Wheeler has been a big addition after finishing 17th in the Nation in scoring (20.2) and leading Conference USA last season.

MTSU Women's basketball players celebrate a 3-pointer during Wednesday's 68-61 win over Houston.

Through Wednesday’s 68-61 win over Houston, she is averaging 16 points, four assists and 3.8 rebounds per game while splitting time between shooting guard and point guard.

But she’s had plenty of help, with returning starters Courtney Whitson, Alexis Whittington, Jalynn Gregory and Anastasiia Boldyreva and top bench player Kseniya Malashka all picking up where they left off last season.

The result has been a No. 22 NET ranking while receiving votes in both the Associated Press and USA TODAY Coaches poll. MTSU is ranked higher than any team in Tennessee and is the top C-USA team in the NET rankings.

