Transfer Quarterbacks Prominent In College Football Playoff Race, Heisman Discussion

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE: Hendon Hooker of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates after a win over the … [+] Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Getty Images

A number of quarterbacks who have transferred in the past year or two have had a major impact on the national landscape this season. Their impact has been felt in the College Football Playoff Chase and Heisman debate, or both.

Last season, the first for Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker in Knoxville, the quarterback put up eye-opening numbers that included 31 touchdowns passes with only three interceptions.

Some Heisman hype followed Hooker into this season and he has not disappointed. He is third nationally in pass efficiency thanks largely to 24 touchdown passes – highlight-reel receiver Jalin Wyatt leads the Nation with 15 TD receptions — with only two interceptions. He and Wyatt connected on five touchdowns in a slugfest win over Alabama. Hooker also has five touchdowns rushing, the same number as a year ago.

Indeed, it has all come together for Hooker and the Vols, who are No. 5 in the CFP. Not to be Overlooked is a stingy run defense (11th nationally) that has greatly aided the cause for a team that has remaining regular season games at South Carolina this week and Vandy next week.

Right behind the Vols at No. 6 is LSU. The statement issued by the sports information department announcing Jayden Daniels would be making his way to Baton Rouge from Arizona State included a quote from Coach Brian Kelly noting the transfer “…will make our quarterback room even stronger.”

Daniels emerged from that room as the clear leader, one who has guided the Tigers back into the national spotlight. They are headed to the SEC Championship game against Georgia following matchups against visiting UAB and Texas A&M on the road.

While he is far from alone when it comes to getting the Tigers to this point, Daniels has certainly done his part. Before being bottled up by Arkansas last week, back-to-back games against then-No. 7 Ole Miss and then-No. 6 Alabama produced 646 total yards and eight total touchdowns.

Daniels’ passing numbers, while strong, are not going to turn heads and he is not a part of the Heisman debate. They are 43rd nationally in pass efficiency, but has turned the ball over only four times (2 INTs, 2 Fumbles) through 10 games. He also totaled 24 touchdowns (14 passing) and is third nationally among QBs in rushing yards with 629.

Well. 7 USC, the Lone one-loss team remaining in the Pac-12, still has a shot at the CFP thanks largely to the Reunion of Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley. The former has been authoring some serious Heisman credentials. Eighth nationally in pass efficiency, Williams has totaled 37 touchdowns (31 passing) with only two interceptions. The numbers are the more impressive considering he did not have the services of Jordan Addison for two weeks and the 2021 Biletnikoff Award Winner was limited last week against Colorado.

The Trojans, whose only defeat was by one point at Utah, conclude the regular season with a pair of rivalry matchups at UCLA and at home versus Notre Dame.

A Matchup among transfers Bo Nix and Michael Penix lived up to the Billing last week in Eugene, although Oregon’s loss to Washington eliminated the Ducks’ playoff hopes — they dropped from No. 6 to No. 12 — and likely Nix’s shot at the Heisman as well. Still, the former Auburn quarterback, who was banged up in the loss and missed a series, is fifth nationally in pass efficiency while accounting for 39 touchdowns. His 14 TDs are the ground lead among the nation’s quarterbacks and are tied for sixth overall.

The Ducks and Nix, who has caught as many touchdown passes as times he has been sacked — one! — has a couple of big games coming up. Well. 10 Utah visits Autzen Stadium before the regular season finale at Rival Oregon State, which climbed into the top 25.

A healthy Penix has been quite a sight for the Huskies. Although he has only been on the Fringe of the Heisman chatter at times, his effort has been top shelf while leading the Nation with 3,640 passing yards. His 298 yards through the air against Oregon State two weeks ago was his season low. Penix, who has 25 touchdown passes, should pad his numbers in the final two games of the season against visiting Colorado and then in the Apple Cup at Washington State.