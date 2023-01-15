Transfer QB Tayven Jackson commits to IU football – The Daily Hoosier

Tayven Jackson will make it a family affair in Bloomington.

The Tennessee transfer quarterback announced on Sunday he has committed to IU.

Jackson formally entered the transfer portal on Friday and visited Indiana on Saturday. He was at the IU basketball game on Saturday along with IU coaches Tom Allen and Walt Bell.

While he watched his brother Trayce Jackson-Davis play against Wisconsin in an IU sweatshirt, the crowd chanted his name several times.

Looks like IU’s potential future QB1 Tayven Jackson enjoyed his name being chanted in Assembly Hall today. Even #IUFB Coach Tom Allen joined in on the fun.@WISH_TV @IndianaFootball @IUBarstool @barstoolindy pic.twitter.com/JKTlIWJ7fa — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) January 14, 2023

Jackson has four seasons of eligibility remaining. He’ll join a thin quarterback room for spring practice. As of right now, Indiana only has redshirt freshman Brendan Sorsby and freshman Broc Lowry expected to participate in the spring. Late season starter Dexter Williams will not be available in the spring after having knee surgery last month.

The Hoosiers are also talking to Veteran signal caller Chance Nolan and perhaps other Veterans in the portal.

As a true freshman in 2022, Jackson completed 3-of-4 passes for 37 yards and added 10 rushing yards on four carries. He was the third-string quarterback for Tennessee and played in three games.

A Greenwood, Ind. product, Jackson was rated a 4-star and ranked the No. 198 overall player and No. 13 quarterback in the 2022 class by 247Sports Composite. He was a Consensus 4-star across the recruiting services. He led Center Grove HS to 28 wins and two state championships during his junior and senior seasons. Jackson finished his high school career with 4,813 passing yards and 47 touchdown passes.

Jackson was recruited by Indiana out of high school but committed to Tennessee in April, 2021.

He committed to the Vols over main suitors Arizona State, Florida State, Texas A&M and UCLA. IU was his first Power Five offer back in April, 2020.

Jackson also played basketball in high school and was a teammate of Jackson-Davis during the 2018-19 season. His father Ray Jackson played cornerback at Washington State and was a member of the Cougars’ 1998 Pac-10 Champion and Rose Bowl team, before playing for three NFL teams in four years.

