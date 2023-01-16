Transfer Portal Window Closes, Live Updates For Tennessee Football

Tennessee has been active in the transfer Portal window thus far. The window closes after today, and players can’t enter the Portal until after spring practice concludes in May.

While the Volunteers could make moves today, they also could be content with where they stand. However, fans should also pay attention to what their SEC Counterparts do.

Volunteer Country has SEC fans covered with all the latest transfer Portal updates, updated within Moments of announcements.

* – Denotes added on January 16.

Tennessee Transfer Additions

Dont’e Thornton, WR

McCallan Castles, TE

John Campbell, OT

Andrej Karic, OT

Keenan Pili, LB

Omarr Norman-Lott, DL

Charles Campbell, K

Georgia Transfer Additions

Dominic Lovett, WR

RaRa Thomas, WR

Smoke Bouie, CB

Ole Miss Transfer Additions

Chris Marshall, WR

Tre Harris, WR

John Saunders, WR

Caden Prieskorn, TE

Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, LB

Joshua Harris, DL

Caden Davis, K

Alabama Transfer Additions

Malik Benson, WR (JUCO)

CJ Dippre, TE

Justin Jefferson, LB (JUCO)

Mississippi State Transfer Additions

Jeffery Pittman, RB

Jacoby Bellazar, WR (JUCO)

Leon Bell, OT (JUCO)

Christopher Keys, CB

Khamauri Rogers, CB

Raydarious Jones, CB

Ja’Kobi Albert, S

Nicholas Barr-Mira, K

Kentucky Transfer Additions

Devin Leary, QB

Ray Davis, RB

Tanner Bowles, G

Marques Cox, OT

Keeshawn Silver, DL

JQ Hardaway, CB

Jantzen Dunn, S

South Carolina Transfer Additions

Mario Anderson Jr., RB

Joshua Simon, TE

Trey Knox, TE

Nick Elksnis, TE

Jaron Willis, LB

Nick Gargiulo, OL

Sidney Fugar, OT

Florida Transfer Additions

Graham Mertz, QB

Micah Mazzcua, G

Deuce Spurlock, LB

Teradja Mitchell, LB

CamRon Jackson, DL

Caleb Banks, DL

Vanderbilt Transfer Additions

LSU Transfer Additions

Aaron Anderson, WR

Ovie Oghoufo, EDGE

Bradyn Swinson, EDGE

Paris Shand, DL

Jalen Lee, DL

Jordan Jefferson, DL

JK Johnson, CB

Duce Chestnut, CB

Zy Alexander, CB

Denver Harris, CB

Auburn Transfer Additions

Brian Battie, RB

Nick Mardner, WR

Rivaldo Fairweather, TE

Avery Jones, G

Izavion Miller, OT (JUCO)

Gunner Britton, OT

Dillon Wade, OT

Quientrail Jamison-Travis, DL (JUCO)

Justin Rogers, DL

Mosiah Nasili-Kite, DL

Lawrence Johnson, DL

Elijah McAllister, EDGE

Austin Keys, LB

DeMario Tolan, LB

Missouri Transfer Additions

Theo Wease, WR

Marcellus Johnson, OT

Triston Newson, LB (JUCO)

Austin Firestone, DL

Tre’Vez Johnson, S

Sidney Williams, S

Arkansas Transfer Additions

Jacolby Criswell, QB

Isaac TeSlaa, WR

Andrew Armstrong, WR

Joshua Braun, OT

John Morgan, EDGE

Antonio Grier, LB

Lorando Johnson, CB

Al Walcott, S

Texas A&M Transfer Additions

Aidan Siano, LB

Tony Grimes, CB

Sam McCall, CB

