Transfer Portal QB options for Auburn football, Hugh Freeze

AUBURN — Since arriving to the Plains over a month ago, new Auburn football Coach Hugh Freeze has expressed excitement about working with quarterback Robby Ashford, who just finished his first season at Auburn.

Freeze said during his introductory news conference that he was “intrigued” with the Hoover native, and even made a Twitter post December 19 highlighting a 20-yard touchdown pass Ashford threw against Alabama. Freeze also said he was “anxious” to work with some of the other Athletes in the quarterback room − Holden Geriner and TJ Finley are both currently on the roster and saw snaps last season. Hank Brown, a three-star quarterback from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, was also recently added to the team.

But based on comments he made on the first day of the early signing period, he’s still looking to add a piece to that position group via the transfer portal.

NEW DC:What is new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts bringing to Auburn football?

RECRUITING CLASS:Auburn football recruiting class 2023: Meet Tigers’ early signees for Hugh Freeze

“If it’s the right one that we believe we can win games with,” Freeze said of combing the Portal for a QB. “We’ve gone back and forth on our rankings of them and we’re kind of looking at that list right now and in conversations with the next man up. Hopefully, we’ll get the right one.”

If and when Auburn gets a quarterback out of the portal, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be the instant starter. Sure, there are a few players that could come in and be instant upgrades, but with a new coaching staff and an overhauled scheme, there’s likely a quarterback competition between Ashford and the newcomer on the horizon.

With that said, here are some options Freeze could look to court from the portal.

Grayson McCall

The interest between Auburn and Coastal Carolina transfer Grayson McCall has existed from the moment he announced he was entering the portal. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback was set to visit the Plains a couple of weekends ago, but reported ran into an “academic snag” that caused the visit to be cancelled. It’s unclear what exactly the issue is, but if it can be worked through, McCall would be a glove-like fit for Auburn.

He’s spent the last four seasons at Coastal Carolina and has served as the starter for the last three. He’s completed 70.6% of his passes for over 8,000 yards and nearly 80 touchdowns in 35 appearances for the Chanticleers. Most impressive about McCall, however, is his ability to take care of the football: He has a 9.75:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He’s also proven to be a capable-enough scrambler, rushing for 1,065 and 17 touchdowns in his career.

Tanner Mordecai

Another veteran option Freeze could kick the tires on is former SMU signal caller Tanner Mordecai, who entered the transfer portal Thursday, according to multiple reports. Mordecai played the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Oklahoma before transferring to SMU in 2021. In the last two years with the Mustangs, he’s thrown for 7,152 yards and registered 72 passing touchdowns.

Additional reports also came out Thursday linking Mordecai to Wisconsin and new Coach Luke Fickell, although nothing has been made official.

Spencer Sanders

The most proven rusher on this list, Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders could offer Freeze a unique skill set to build an offense around. Sanders announced his Intentions to enter the Portal Dec. 5 after four years of being the starter under Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State. The Cowboys nearly won the Big 12 in 2021 with Sanders under center, coming up quite literally inches short in the conference title game against Baylor.

Sanders also had his best statistical season in 2021, tossing 2,839 yards and 20 touchdowns to go along with 668 yards on the ground. He did, however, throw a career-high 12 interceptions.

FREEZE’S PRIORITIES:3 pressing items remain on Auburn football Coach Hugh Freeze’s to-do list

OFFENSIVE LINE HELP:Auburn football Picks up commitment from Tulsa transfer OT Dillon Wade

Brennan Armstrong

The difference between Brennan Armstrong’s seasons at Virginia in 2021 and 2022 is stark. As a redshirt junior a year ago, Armstrong tallied nearly 4,500 yards and had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of just over 3:1. This past season wasn’t as prolific, though, as his passing yards fell to 2,210 and his seven touchdowns were paired with 12 interceptions.

Armstrong has been in the Portal since Dec. 1, per multiple reports, and is Virginia’s all-time leader for passing yards with 9,034. He has over 1,500 more yards than Matt Schaub, who ranks second.

Brady Allen

Brady Allen announced he entered his name into the transfer Portal Dec. 26 after spending just one season at Purdue. Allen, who was a four-star recruit and the No. 10 quarterbacks in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite, logged just three pass attempts with the Boilermakers last season. The staff who recruited him to Purdue, led by Coach Jeff Brohm, was replaced this offseason.

If Freeze wants to bring in a young quarterback with multiple years of eligibility remaining, Allen should be a prime candidate.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @rich_silva18.