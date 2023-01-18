Transfer portal, NFL draft decisions, coaching moves
Georgia won its second consecutive national championship on Monday, Jan. 9. Since the Dawgs hoisted the Trophy in celebration, the program has seen a number of changes to its roster.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett, outside linebacker Robert Beal and safety Christopher Smith all officially have no more remaining eligibility and will be entering the 2023 NFL draft. Joining them will be a number of other players from Georgia’s back-to-back title teams.
Additionally, Georgia’s seen nine players so far enter the transfer portal, and have landed three of their own. Expect at least a couple of Georgia Assistant coaches and staff members to leave for new opportunities as well this offseason.
Georgia’s updated offseason roster tracker:
Jan. 17: WR Ladd McConkey is coming back
Jan. 16: WR Dominick Blaylock enters transfer Portal
Jan. 16: LB MJ Sherman transfers from Georgia to Nebraska
Jan. 16: OC Todd Monken getting some NFL interest?
Jan. 16: TE Brett Seither enrolls at Georgia Tech
Jan. 14: RB Kenny McIntosh declares for the NFL draft
Jan. 14: OL Warren McClendon declares for NFL draft
Jan. 14: OL Warren Ericson declares for NFL draft
Jan. 14: WR Kearis Jackson declares for NFL draft
Jan. 14: OLB Nolan Smith declares for the NFL draft
Jan. 13: Texas A&M DB Smoke Bouie commits to Georgia
Jan. 13: OL Broderick Jones declares for the NFL draft
Jan. 13: LB Trezmen Marshall enters transfer Portal
Jan. 13: OL Jacob Hood enters transfer Portal
Jan. 13: CB Jaheim Singletary enters transfer Portal
Jan. 12: TE Darnell Washington declares for NFL draft
Jan. 12: CB Kelee Ringo declares for NFL draft
Jan. 12: TE Ryland Goede enters transfer Portal
Jan. 9: DT Jalen Carter declares for the NFL draft
December 22: Mississippi State WR RaRa Thomas transfers to Georgia
December 22: Missouri WR Dominic Lovett transfers to Georgia
