Transfer portal, NFL draft decisions, coaching moves

Georgia won its second consecutive national championship on Monday, Jan. 9. Since the Dawgs hoisted the Trophy in celebration, the program has seen a number of changes to its roster.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett, outside linebacker Robert Beal and safety Christopher Smith all officially have no more remaining eligibility and will be entering the 2023 NFL draft. Joining them will be a number of other players from Georgia’s back-to-back title teams.

Additionally, Georgia’s seen nine players so far enter the transfer portal, and have landed three of their own. Expect at least a couple of Georgia Assistant coaches and staff members to leave for new opportunities as well this offseason.

Georgia’s updated offseason roster tracker:

Jan. 17: WR Ladd McConkey is coming back

Jan. 16: WR Dominick Blaylock enters transfer Portal

Jan. 16: LB MJ Sherman transfers from Georgia to Nebraska

Jan. 16: OC Todd Monken getting some NFL interest?

Jan. 16: TE Brett Seither enrolls at Georgia Tech

Jan. 14: RB Kenny McIntosh declares for the NFL draft

Jan. 14: OL Warren McClendon declares for NFL draft

Jan. 14: OL Warren Ericson declares for NFL draft

Jan. 14: WR Kearis Jackson declares for NFL draft

Jan. 14: OLB Nolan Smith declares for the NFL draft

Jan. 13: Texas A&M DB Smoke Bouie commits to Georgia

Jan. 13: OL Broderick Jones declares for the NFL draft

Jan. 13: LB Trezmen Marshall enters transfer Portal

Jan. 13: OL Jacob Hood enters transfer Portal

Jan. 13: CB Jaheim Singletary enters transfer Portal

Jan. 12: TE Darnell Washington declares for NFL draft

Jan. 12: CB Kelee Ringo declares for NFL draft

Jan. 12: TE Ryland Goede enters transfer Portal

Jan. 9: DT Jalen Carter declares for the NFL draft

December 22: Mississippi State WR RaRa Thomas transfers to Georgia

December 22: Missouri WR Dominic Lovett transfers to Georgia

