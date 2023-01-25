Transfer Portal: Miami Hurricanes Need More Defensive Backs like Jaheim Singletary and Davonte Brown

There will be a major overhaul to Miami’s defensive secondary for this next fall. That’s what happens when seven players left via the Transfer Portal, plus a cornerback Tyrique Stevenson heading off to the 2023 National Football League Draft.

Miami added cornerback Davonte Brown (UCF) and safety Terry Roberts (Iowa) from the Transfer Portal already. From their previous schools, Brown was a three-year starter and Roberts a consistent contributor. That’s a great start, but still not enough prior to the start of the 2023 Miami football season.

There’s Buzz that a possible Transfer Portal prospect Jaheim Singletary will end up in Coral Gables as well. Singletary played at Georgia for one season after being a five-star recruit coming out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside.

With or without Singletary at cornerback, Miami probably needs another cornerback to be added as well. That’s the same situation at safety, where another player needs to be brought onto the roster.

The junior duo of Kamren Kinchens and James Williams will be excellent. Which players back them up though? Roberts should be one, and there’s redshirt freshman Markeith Williams that’s expected to compete for playing time.

After that, there’s the unknown of what to expect from Jaden Harris, a player who redshirted his first season in Coral Gables. He could help at cornerback and/or safety. Perhaps an incoming freshman could contribute as well, but that’s asking a lot.

Miami head Coach Mario Cristobal and his staff may not find a big-time safety that wants to compete against the two incumbents coming back. Even so, finding another player like Roberts would be critical as a rotational player.

The lack of safety depth has been obvious since this past season. Keep in mind, however, that there’s a long way to go. A transfer may not happen until after spring practices across the country. That’s when the Transfer Portal will open back up again.

Overall, at least one more cornerback needs to be added with Brown, and the same at safety where Roberts has been added.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes is Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.