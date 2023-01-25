Transfer Portal: Miami Hurricanes Need More Defensive Backs like Jaheim Singletary and Davonte Brown

There will be a major overhaul to Miami’s defensive secondary for this next fall. That’s what happens when seven players left via the Transfer Portal, plus a cornerback Tyrique Stevenson heading off to the 2023 National Football League Draft.

Miami added cornerback Davonte Brown (UCF) and safety Terry Roberts (Iowa) from the Transfer Portal already. From their previous schools, Brown was a three-year starter and Roberts a consistent contributor. That’s a great start, but still not enough prior to the start of the 2023 Miami football season.

