What’s better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. We look at why Josip Juranovic from Celtic Thu Union Berlin could be one of the smartest deals this month while there are also updates on other hot names such as Cyle Larin and Gerard Deulofeu.

Celtic’s Josip Juranovic to Union Berlin

Since the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatarone of the hottest names on the winter transfer market has been the Croatia international, Juranovic. By the end of the tournament, it appeared to be a foregone conclusion that Juranovic would leave Celtic and there was a queue of some of Europe’s biggest names lurking to snare the 27-year-old. Yet the underrated right-back has chosen an unheralded destination to continue his development which could prove to be one of the shrewdest moves this January.

Union Berlin have Landed Juranovic for under $10 million and at that price it feels like an immediate bargain considering his consistency for Croatia and Celtic but also the scarcity of truly high-quality right-back options out there. Not yet 30 and substantially experienced given Celtic’s success under Ange Postecoglou and forays into European competition, he joins a team unexpectedly keeping up with the likes of Bayern Munich at the Bundesliga summit and a good bet to qualify for Europe next season.

Union have shown themselves to be one of the smartest operators in Germany which itself is full of Clubs with excellent Scouting networks and eyes for Talent outside of the country. However, what is most impressive about this move is that the player has chosen Die Eisernen over a number of bigger clubs that were linked with him after his role in Croatia’s third-placed finish. While many Clubs were salivating over If GuardiolJuranovic was Flying in slightly under the Radar which meant that quite a few suitors were only really basing their interest on his Qatar displays.

This one feels like Juranovic has identified a club definitely on the up in Union but one where he can immediately expect to play a starring role and continue his development with little need to wait for a chance to break into the starting XI. Urs Fischer’s men are duking it out for a UEFA Champions League berth so there is plenty to play for and next season could bring the sort of soccer bigger interested Clubs might have been able to offer immediately since Celtic crashed out of continental competition.

There are no guarantees in today’s transfer climate, but this feels like one of the better pieces of January business and one that serves both club and player very well on paper. Juranovic and Union will be one of the stories to follow over the second half of the season as Union also remain in contention for both the DFB Pokal and the UEFA Europa League. The latter can be followed on Paramount+ from mid-February.

Here are three other moves to know:

Craig Dawson th Wolves

The Premier League outfit make their fourth January signing with the veteran defender arriving from West Ham. The 32-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal and follows Pablo Sarabia through the door at Molineux.

Cyle Larin Thu Valladolid

The Canada international is expected to join the Spanish side from Club Brugge in Belgium, according to CBS Sports Soccer Insider Fabrizio Romano. Cádiz and PAOK were also keen but the 27-year-old should seal a loan move with a conditional obligation to buy shortly. Larin’s signature and medical should be completed in the coming hours.

Udinese’s Gerard Deulofeu to move?

The Italian club’s director Pierpaolo Marino has not exactly closed the door on a January move away for the Spaniard with Aston Villa and AS Roma linked Heavily with the player.

“There are top clubs interested, it is true but nothing is advanced as things stand,” he told Sky Sports. “We do not want to sell any player in January, but it could change. It will depend on many factors.”