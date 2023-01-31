Transfer Latest – Alonso signs 26-year-old ‘goal machine’ from Leicester City

When Celtic FC Women face Aberdeen in the Scottish Women’s Premier League on Sunday, there will be a new striker in the ranks.

Fran Alonso has moved to sign Leicester City striker Natasha Flint on a loan deal for the remainder of the season, as a replacement for the excellent and consistent Canadian international Clarissa Larisey, who moved to Swedish Damallsvenskan club BK Häcken earlier this month.

26-year-old Flint was a big player for Leicester after joining the Foxes on a free transfer in summer 2020, helping the East Midlands side gain promotion to the WSL as well as helping the newly promoted side retain their place in the top flight last season.

This season however has seen Flint limited to just nine Appearances and only five starts, with her only WSL Strike coming in a 2-1 defeat to Reading back in October. And with Leicester signing Australian international striker Remy Siemsen, further opportunities were likely to diminish further.

There is little doubt Fran Alonso has an eye for striking talent however after the success of both Larisey and Charlie Wellings, and attracting a WSL striker to come to Scotland is no mean feat.

We may well get the chance to see Natasha Flint in action this Sunday and it will be interesting to see if Fran Alonso’e eye for a Goalscorer remains just as keen with Natasha Flint as it has been in the recent past.

Welcome to Celtic Natasha – Now grab the goals that won the Hoops that first league title. No pressure of course!

Fran Alonso is very likely to add a second forward before the transfer window closes, as The Celtic Star Revealed on the Friday before last the Celtic FC Women manager was set to add a new 9 and 10 to his squad. One down, one to go…

Niall J

✍️ #CelticFC Women are thrilled to secure striker @flint_tasha on loan from @LCFC_Women for the remainder of the season 🎯 Welcome to Celtic, Tash!#COYGIG🍀 — Celtic FC Women (@CelticFCWomen) January 31, 2023