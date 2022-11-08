Transfer Joe Octave steps up for Holy Cross basketball in opening loss

WORCESTER — After playing two seasons at the Air Force Academy, Joe Octave is one of three transfers on the Holy Cross men’s basketball roster in 2022-23.

While looking for a new school, he said he built a great relationship with the HC coaching staff, and he is excited to help the Crusaders, who went 9-22 last year and had their last winning season in 2013-14, get back on a successful path.

“I know the prospects of what we can do on the basketball court,” Octave said after Holy Cross’ opener Monday night at the Hart Center. “The goal is to make it to March Madness.”

Holy Cross's Joe Octave puts up a shot over Siena's Michael Eley during the season opener on Monday.

In his HC debut, Octave scored 16 points and had seven rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench, but Siena shot 52% from the field and defeated the Crusaders, 75-68.

“It felt good to be out there with the guys,” Octave said. “We wanted to win, but it was great to get out there.”

Holy Cross cut what was a 17-point, first-half Siena lead to one with 13:05 left. After the Saints built the lead back to 10 three times in the next six minutes, HC fifth-year senior Gerrale Gates forced a turnover on the far Siena sideline and converted a layup to get the Crusaders within five with 4:19 to play.

HC had a chance to cut further into the lead after Octave corralled a missed Javian McCollum free throw, but Gates was called for a charge at the other end, and the Crusaders got no closer.

Holy Cross' Gerrale Gates is turned away from the hoop by Siena's Jordan Kellier and Jayce Johnson, right, during the season opener on Monday.

Gates, a two-time All-Patriot League selection, scored a game-high 25 points and added 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks.

“He was terrific,” HC Coach Brett Nelson said. “He was playing with energy. Our guys really wanted to win. They prepared. We have a good group. It’s one game. It’s a long year. I’m really excited about what this group can do.”

The Crusaders made 46% of their field-goal attempts, but were 2 of 10 from 3-point range and missed 13 free throws (10 of 23).

