Transfer deadline day deals: Chelsea land Enzo Fernandez, Arsenal get Jorginho, PSG’s Ziyech loan in limbo

The transfer deadline has passed, and we’re here to let you know everything that went down during a hectic Tuesday across world soccer. And just because the window is closed that doesn’t mean all the action is over, with several potential deals hanging in limbo as we wait to see whether the proper paperwork was filed in time. Tuesday saw Enzo Fernandez complete a record setting deal to move to Chelsea that is expected to be worth around $130 million and Manchester United responded to an injury to Christian Eriksen with a swoop for Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer. The final hours also saw a major surprise with Joao Cancelo leaving Manchester City for Bayern Munich while Arsenal have landed Jorginho from Chelsea.

Deals still in limbo

These are transfers that could be done or may be falling apart before our eyes

Hakim Zyiech to PSG

This has been quite a roller coaster with Zyiech set to join PSG from Chelsea getting into a paperwork mixup. Both teams signed their respective documents but due to them not being exchanged in time, Ziyech’s PSG contract may not be valid which would see him stay with Chelsea. There are conflicting reports as to what’s going on and what the path forward for PSG will be with RMC suggesting that Chelsea sent the wrong documents multiple times causing the deal to not be completed on time. This will likely be brought to Ligue 1 authorities to investigate with PSG trying to push the deal through, but as of now Ziyech remains a Chelsea player stranded in France.

Barcelona may not have enough time to add Julian Araujo

This is a weird one since Barcelona were in on the LA Galaxy right back during the summer window but opted to wait. It seemed like things were set with a loan and an option to buy, but that switched to a straight sale for four million dollars. Now, we’re unsure if the paperwork was even filed to get the transfer across the line. With Hector Bellerin on the move to Sporting CP, Araujo was slated to provide cover for the first team while also playing for Barcelona B under head Coach Rafa Marquez.

Done deals

Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea

It’s a deal that took a while but the Blues have agreed to a deal that will be worth around $130 million. Chelsea will pay that deal in six installments with the first being £40 million up front. In keeping with the new trend of Chelsea to avoid financial fair play concerns, Fernandez will sign aa deal that will run through 2031. The Blues have Remade the team for Grahm Potter, now it’s time to see if he can deliver.

Jorginho to Arsenal

A surprise one this. The The Gunners have landed Chelsea’s Jorginho having seen Brighton dig their heels in regarding Moises Caicedo. The 31-year-old Italy international is expected to cost around $12.5 million and signs a contract until 2024. Mikel Arteta has tried to sign the player in the past and Jorginho could cover the potential absences of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

Joao Cancelo joins Bayern Munich

One of the most surprising transfers of the winter transfer window: Portuguese Winger Joao Cancelo leaves Manchester City for Bayern Munich. The German club have decided to sign him as Noussair Mazraoui is injured and Benjamin Pavard could leave in the summer as Barcelona are keen on signing him. It will be a loan until the end of the season with a likely option to buy included in the deal. It’s not clear yet if Manchester City will now decide to sign another left back before the end of the transfer window.

Weston McKennie officially joins Leeds

It is official. American midfielder Weston McKennie has joined the very American Leeds United on loan until the end of the season. He’ll be coached by American Jesse Marsch and will play with two US men’s national teammates in Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson. Similar to when he joined Juventus from Schalke, don’t expect this to be a short move for McKennie. The plan is for him to stay at the club after this season, with this type of negotiation being the easiest way to make it happen.