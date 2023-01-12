Trailer Drops for Netflix’s New Documentary Series on the PGA Tour

Ever since Netflix announced that their sights were set on the PGA Tour for a brand new documentary series in January 2022, anticipation has been growing rapidly surrounding the show’s release.

Producers picked the exact right time to start documenting behind-the-scenes content in professional golf. In 2022, the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf came to a head. Several of the top professional Golfers in the world defected to the new Saudi-backed league, leading to their suspension from the PGA Tour. A few of those key individuals are participants in the Netflix show: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter and Joaquin Niemann all appear in the series’ trailer, which was released on Wednesday.

