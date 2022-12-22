Trailblazing art, Twilight yoga, ‘Aladdin’ on stage

Sponsored Content

See the work of renowned South Florida painter

Get down to Boca Raton this weekend to see the work of artist Mira Lehr at Rosenbaum Contemporary’s “Mira Lehr: Arc of Nature” exhibition. Lehr is considered the “godmother of Miami’s art scene” after establishing one of the country’s first co-ops for women artists, Continuum, in 1961. This show includes vibrant, new works by the artists which have never been seen before, so take the time to go see it!

“Mira Lehr: Arc of Nature:” On display now through Jan. 14. Rosenbaum Contemporary Gallery, 150 Yamato Rd., Boca Raton. Info: 561-994-9180 or rosenbaumcontemporary.com.

Twilight yoga in Jupiter

Looking for your Zen moment this holiday weekend? Head up to the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum this Monday evening for its Weekly Twilight Yoga at the Light event. All participants must register ahead, bring their own water bottle and yoga mat, and get ready for an incredible night of movement and mindfulness.

Twilight Yoga at the Light: Monday, Dec. 26 at 6 pm Admission is $10 and registration is required. Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum, 500 Captain Armour’s Way, Jupiter. Info: 561-747-8380 or jupiterlighthouse.org.

Disney’s “Aladdin” onstage at Kravis Center

Prepare to experience a “whole new world” unlike any other as Disney’s “Aladdin” has its final run of performances at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts today and tomorrow. With lavish sets, beautiful costumes and epic performances of hit songs including “Friend Like Me,” “Prince Ali” and “One Jump Ahead”— what’s not to love? Take the family out for one last pre-holiday show.

Disney’s “Aladdin”: Performances run today and tomorrow at 2 pm and 8 pm Tickets start at $42. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Info: 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org.