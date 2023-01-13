Trailblazers sawed off by Lumberjacks, lose third WAC basketball game in a row – St George News

ST. GEORGE— The Trailblazers are stumbling down the path in Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball action.

Utah Tech lost for the first time this season in the friendly confines of Burns Arena Thursday night, falling to Stephen F. Austin 85-72 in a slow, foul-filled affair.

Utah Tech has now lost three games in a row and fell to 1-3 in WAC play, 9-8 overall after the setback.

According to a press release, the visiting Lumberjacks (13-5, 5-0) scored eight of the game’s first nine points and never trailed in the contest. They exploded to a 15-6 early lead after hitting all three of their first attempts from 3-point land.

Stephen F. Austin upped its lead to as much as 20 in the second half before Utah Tech rallied.

Dancell Leter’s 3-point play capped a 12-3 run that brought Utah Tech within 11 at the 8:45 mark.

Then the Trailblazers ran off a 10-point run to make it a two-possession game, 69-63, with 5:26 remaining.

But the Lumberjacks responded with a 10-0 run of their own, going back up by 16 to secure the big win.

Leading scorer Cameron Gooden sat out his third straight game for Utah Tech, hobbled by a strained oblique. In his absence, Hagen Wright came off the bench and led all Trailblazers with 14 points in 19 minutes. They sank three 3-pointers.

Dancell Leter contributed 12 points in the defeat and Noa Gonsalves scored nine for Utah Tech.

Stephen F. Austin was paced by a game-high 20 points from Sadaidrriene Hall, who posted a double-double along with his game-high 10 rebounds.

Utah Tech has little time to lick its wounds as Sam Houston comes to Burns Arena for a WAC contest at 7 pm Saturday night.

Photo Gallery

