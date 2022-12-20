Trail Blazers vs. Thunder – NBA Game Preview – December 21, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers (17-14, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (13-18, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a Matchup with Portland. He ranks third in the NBA scoring 31.3 points per game.

The Thunder are 2-6 against the rest of their division. Oklahoma City is fourth in the Western Conference with 55.3 points per game in the paint led by Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 15.3.

The Trail Blazers are 13-9 in Western Conference play. Portland averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when winning the turnover battle.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder defeated the Trail Blazers 123-121 in their last meeting on Dec. 20. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 35 points, and Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 31.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 13.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 14.5 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 118.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES:

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (hip), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (calf), Gary Payton II: out (core).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.