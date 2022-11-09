Trail Blazers vs. Hornets odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 9 predictions from proven computer models

After two games without Damian Lillard (calf) or Anfernee Simons (foot), both figures will be in the Portland Trail Blazers’ (7-3) lineup on Wednesday when the team plays at Charlotte (3-8). The two stars made their return to action in Portland’s win over the Miami Heat on Monday, as the team shot a healthy 52.8% from the field. Meanwhile, the Hornets have been without several of their top players and will be short-handed yet again after losing their fifth straight game on Monday.

Tip-off is set for 7 pm ET from the Spectrum Center, where Charlotte is 1-4 this season, while Portland is 7-3 overall and 4-1 on the road. Portland is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 219.5. Before Entering any Trail Blazers vs. Hornets picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 97-66 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Trail Blazers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Trail Blazers vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers spread: Hornets +3.5

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 219.5 points

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers money line: Charlotte +140, Portland -165

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets came up short against the Washington Wizards on Monday, 108-100. Power forward PJ Washington put forth a good effort for the losing side and finished with 25 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. was 8-of-20 from the floor and was the Hornets’ second-leading scorer with 20 points. LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (shoulder) and Cody Martin (quad) are all likely to miss Wednesday’s game.

Charlotte isn’t known for being a particularly tough defensive team, and opponents have continued to have an easy time creating shots against it this season. Teams have put up 90.9 shots per game against the Hornets, which is the sixth-highest rate in the NBA. Still, Charlotte has been one of the better defensive sides in the league when it comes to denying some of those shots, with 6.3 blocks per game. Washington leads the team on that front and sends back an average of 1.4 per contest.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers skirted by the Heat 110-107 on Monday thanks to a clutch jumper from small forward Josh Hart as the clock expired. The top scorers for Portland were Simons (25 points) and power forward Jerami Grant (23 points). Hart finished the game with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

The Trail Blazers hold the third-highest three-point percentage in the NBA (39.5%), and Grant is arguably the team’s most effective shooter from downtown. He has made 20 of his 46 total three-point attempts this season (43.5%) and could find continued success against the Hornets on Wednesday. Charlotte held the Wizards to just 26.3% from distance on Monday, but over their last three games, opponents have hit 36.3% of their threes against the Hornets. Grant (ankle) and Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) are questionable for Wednesday’s game.

How to make Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Picks

The model has simulated Trail Blazers vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Hornets vs. Trail Blazers? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA Picks and find out.