Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 12 predictions from proven computer models

The Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16) will try to bounce back from a loss to Utah when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (19-21) on Thursday night. Cleveland has lost two of its last three games, including the 116-114 setback to Utah on Tuesday. Portland is riding a four-game losing streak following a 109-106 loss to Orlando earlier this week.

Tipoff is set for 10 pm ET. Cleveland is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 220.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -2.5

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 220.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers -145, Trail Blazers +122

Featured Game | Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Cleveland is in a difficult scheduling spot on Thursday night, as it is playing the fourth game of a five-game road trip. The Cavaliers have lost two of their last three games, including Tuesday’s 116-114 setback at Utah. They gave up a 13-0 run down the stretch of that game, so that is going to be difficult to recover from emotionally, especially since they are on the road again.

Portland began a stretch on Tuesday in which 10 of 11 games are at home, coming up just short against Orlando in a 109-106 final. Star guard Damian Lillard, who missed the first meeting with Cleveland this season due to a calf strain, ranks 10th in the NBA in scoring (27.4). Portland has covered the spread in six of its last seven home games, and it has also covered in seven of its last eight home games against Cleveland.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell has topped the 40-point mark five times this season, with the latest instance coming in a 46-point showing against his former team on Tuesday. The Cavaliers came up just short against Utah, but Mitchell continued his hot stretch. The three-time All-Star set a franchise record with 71 points in a win against Chicago earlier this month, and he ranks seventh in the league in scoring (29.3).

Mitchell scored 34 points in a 114-96 win against Portland in November, marking Cleveland’s third straight win in the series. The Trail Blazers have lost four straight games after never leading in their loss to Orlando on Tuesday. They have lost nine of their last 12 games overall, covering the spread just once in their last six games. Cleveland could get a boost with the return of Ricky Rubio (knee) who is listed as questionable, while Portland may be without Lillard (ankle) who is also questionable.

