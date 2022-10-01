Trail Blazers Unveil 2022-23 Statement Edition Uniform

Honorary Art Director Damian Lillard Closely Involved Throughout the Design Process

Brand New Official Online Team Store – RipCityClothing.com – Launched Today

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 1, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled their 2022-23 NBA Statement Edition uniform, designed in collaboration with Honorary Art Director, Damian Lillard. The uniform is inspired by the players’ team-first mindset while representing their competitiveness, fearlessness and relentless drive. As the next chapter of Rip City begins, the Statement Edition uniforms are designed to make a bold statement on the Hardwood while representing “teamwork” that drives the organization.

Lillard was involved in the design process of the uniform, participating and providing design direction during brainstorming sessions and review sessions with the design team. “From the jump, I told the designers I wanted it to feature our pinwheel logo … not only did I think it would look good, but it represents something that I’m all about, something that the Blazers are all about – teamwork and Unity .” said Lillard. To learn more about Dame’s involvement, visit http://trailblazers.com/statement.

Under Lillard’s direction, the bold red color was chosen, and the pinwheel was determined to be the feature logo and design element. This uniform marks the first time in franchise history that the iconic pinwheel logo is the featured logo on a jersey. Additional design elements include a nod to the fanbase with “ripcity” on the shorts, as well as 10 deconstructed black hashmarks down the side of the jersey and shorts to represent the 5-on-5 symbolism taken from the pinwheel logo and teamwork theme.

The uniform will make its debut on the Hardwood at the team’s home opener on October 21 versus the Phoenix Suns. Fans can pre-order their own Statement Edition jersey and plenty of other Rip City gear at the brand new official online team store HERE.