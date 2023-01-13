Trail Blazers’ tailspin hasn’t dampened goal: ‘Get to the Playoffs and be dangerous’

PORTLAND, Ore. — It was Oct. 13, one week before the Trail Blazers’ season tipped off, when I asked Coach Chauncey Billups a simple question: Through what lens would he evaluate this season? Was it merely development? Making the Play-In tournament? Playoffs?

At the time, the Coach wasn’t willing to go there. There were too many unknowns, too many new faces, too many new plays and new concepts to instill. He said his main goal was getting the team “connected.”

“Until we get there, I can’t tell you what (the season) is going to be, how far we are going to go, what seed we can get to,” Billups said that autumn day. “I can’t tell you that until we get connected and start playing that way. But that’s my only goal for us: to be the most connected team out there, and then we figure it out.”

Fast forward to Thursday, almost three months to the day later. The Trail Blazers are halfway through their 82-game season, and in the process have given their fan base both exhilarating and excruciating play. They were once 10-4 and the darlings of the city, if not the league, but today find themselves 19-22 and riding a five-game losing streak after a 119-113 loss to Cleveland that featured yet another late-game flameout.

I circled back to Billups and asked what the end goal was for this team this season, and his answer should tell you everything you need to know about the subtle shift this franchise has experienced in three months.

“We are trying to get to the Playoffs and be dangerous,” Billups said.

Three months ago, Billups probably would have been laughed at from here to Astoria for verbalizing that goal. Nobody, not even internally at the Blazers, was expecting this group to be a playoff team. Maaaaaybe ninth or 10th, and a Play-In team. Billups insisted Thursday that “nothing has changed” from the beginning of the season with his goal to make the playoffs, but the point here is not to get into a pissing match about what was, and wasn’t said; the point is how that goal has gone from laughable to attainable.

The first half has been that productive for the Blazers.

Sure, there are all kinds of warts and Pock marks to the Blazers’ first half. This team turns the ball over in almost comical abundance, and in the most head-slapping of ways. The depth has been exposed after the top three players off the bench — Gary Payton II, Nassir Little and Justise Winslow — have all been sidelined for extended periods. And the defense has been all over the place, from respectable to wretched.

But in the big picture — and that’s what general manager Joe Cronin forewarned at the beginning of the season, that this season would be a big-picture approach — the Blazers have taken some big-time strides.

I asked Billups before the game to take a step back from the wins and losses of this season and evaluate where he felt the Blazers were in the process of their big-picture mission of becoming a contender.

“I think we are in really good shape,” Billups said. “We are figuring out what it is that we’ve got, and what we don’t have, which is what this thing is all about.”

Let’s take a look at what the Blazers have figured out so far:

What they have

At the top of the list, Jerami Grant has proven he is the real deal. A must-have player moving forward. Billups on Thursday called Grant “one of the top two-or-three two-way players in the league” and that’s not hyperbole. He has been the Blazers’ best player, without question. His versatility and impact on defense, combined with his efficiency and explosiveness on offense has been game-changing. No matter what happens the rest of the season, the Blazers have identified their top priority — re-signing Grant, either to an extension before June 30, or in free agency this summer.

“I really believe he is the guy we didn’t have in the past,” center Jusuf Nurkić said of Grant. “We haven’t had that kind of player … but now we JG.”

Another thing this roster has shown, which was sorely lacking in the past, particularly last season: heart. And the biggest reason for the change is Josh Hart. Billups likes to say the “3 Js” have changed the culture of the Blazers — Jerami Grant, Josh Hart, and Justise Winslow. They are two-way players, they are tough, and they care. And nobody plays harder or cares more than Hart. After Thursday’s loss to Cleveland, Hart sat in front of his locker, despondent, for a good 15 minutes. I tried to interview him, but his words were mumbled, forced out after long pauses.

Billups calls him the “heart and soul” of the team, and anyone who watches the Blazers religiously can attest that his value goes beyond his season averages of 9.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He’s fiery, unwavering, and loves guarding the best Offensive players.

“There’s not a lot of winners in this league, and he is one of them,” Nurkić said. “After games like this, I feel bad for J-Hart. He’s a competitor. I’ve really enjoyed him, been surprised by him since we got him. He takes losing personally, and you love to see that. You want to play with teammates like that.”

The Blazers have also shown they have some promise coming down the pipeline. Cronin looks like he’s nailed his first draft, as wing Shaedon Sharpe (seventh pick) has been raw but entertaining and every-so-often impacts a game. And forward Jabari Walker (57th pick) has done what nobody expected and carved a bit role, playing short stints to provide rebounding and energy.

What don’t they have?

Probably the biggest question the front office will face in the coming months is whether Nurkić is the right center for this roster.

In the past, Billups has envied how opponents are able to get easy baskets with lobs around the rim to their big men, which had to drive him crazy Thursday when five of Cleveland’s first seven baskets were lobs to either Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley. The Blazers just don’t have that Weapon with Nurkić. Of course, lobs are but a sliver of what a center brings to a team, and while Nurkić has shown he can provide solid defense, deft passing, and bully-like offense, he has often struggled with bouts of butter-fingers, illegal picks, and erratic finishing around the rim.

After Tuesday’s loss to Orlando, when Nurkić had five turnovers, he was hard on himself during his postgame press conference. Then he went home and deleted all of his social media platforms. On Thursday, he said he wasn’t triggered by any comment or event, he “just wants to focus on the Blazers.”

One thing is sure: Nurkić is earnest in his desire to help the team and to be a key component, but it’s debatable whether he has progressed since recovering from his broken leg in 2019. He is one of 12 players in the NBA to be averaging a double-double, and has been given the freedom to add a 3-point shot to his game, but the Blazers seem to be trending away from the Damian Lillard/Nurkić pick-and-roll, which has made the big guy seem out of place at times in the offense.

It hasn’t helped, either, Nurkić says, that he has been unable to overcome the flu bug that has plagued him since Dec. 30.

“I’m struggling with my health,” Nurkić said on Thursday. “I’m really not the same. I haven’t felt the same since the New Year. This flu has (messed) me up. I don’t feel like the same person.”

It’s also not clear-cut whether Anfernee Simons has totally figured out how to play alongside Lillard. Simons was one of the focal points of the offense in the season’s first 21 games, during which Lillard was sidelined for 12 games. During that stretch, Simons averaged 24.8 points and shot 39.1 percent from 3-point range. In the 17 games since Lillard has returned from injury, Simons is averaging 18.6 points and shooting 35.1 percent from 3.

“Obviously, it’s great that Dame is back, because he gets a lot of attention,” Simons said. “A part of me thought it would take attention off me, but it hasn’t. (Defenses) are still on top of me … probably even more than last year.”

There’s zero question that Simons is a talent, and a sure up-and-coming star. He’s still only 23, and he’s showing flashes of defense, and on Thursday he followed up his seven-assist-one-turnover performance against Orlando with five assists and only one turnover against Cleveland, several of his assists heady reads that had Billups applauding him from the sideline. How he fits and adapts playing next to Lillard is something to keep an eye on as the second half of the season unfolds.

But if there was one area that has been a letdown this season it has been the team’s depth, in particular the inability of Payton to make an impact. The team’s top free agent acquisition played in three of the 41 games, for a total of 50 minutes. That’s a killer. Portland has enough solid, rotation-worthy players, but it doesn’t have contending depth, the type of depth that can survive injuries. Billups likes to play nine players, which means four guys off the bench, and three of the top four have missed significant time. That has pushed the Rookies — Sharpe and Walker — into more Meaningful minutes, while Trendon Watford and Keon Johnson showed they are not reliable. The team on Thursday said Little (hip injury) has begun his return-to-play activities while Winslow (ankle) will be out at least another two weeks.

“We’re just not consistent,” Billups lamented on Thursday. “But we’re getting better, because we are getting healthier.”

In the meantime, even though the Blazers have slipped to 11th in the West — just two games removed from the No. 6 seed — they are comfortable enough with their progress to say their goal out loud. They think they can make the playoffs. And that’s progress.

(Photo of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons: Cameron Browne / NBAE via Getty Images)