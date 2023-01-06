Trail Blazers Rookie Shaedon Sharpe committing to participate in Slam Dunk Contest: Sources

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe has committed to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend, league sources told The Athletic. Here’s what you need to know:

Sharpe, 19, is averaging 7.9 points and 19.7 minutes per night.

The Slam Dunk Contest takes place on Feb. 18 in Salt Lake City.

The Trail Blazers (19-18) sit seventh in the Western Conference.

The Athletic‘s instant analysis:

Why is Sharpe in the contest?

The seventh overall pick has 29 dunks in 36 games, many of them high-flying alley oops or follow jams that bring fans out of their seats. Earlier this season, Blazers Coach Chauncey Billups said Sharpe had become “must-see TV” because of his aerial exploits. — Quick

What has Sharpe done for the Blazers?

From opening night, the Rookie has been in the rotation, appearing in every game except one, when he sat out due to a hand injury. For the season he is averaging 7.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 20 minutes a game. In the past week Billups has praised Sharpe’s overall play and increased his minutes, including a 28-minute stint Wednesday in Minnesota when he had 13 points and four rebounds. — Quick

What do his teammates say?

Former slam dunk Champion Anfernee Simons said he is no longer the highest flier on the team since Sharpe joined the team, and Keon Johnson, who set an NBA Combine record with a 48-inch vertical leap has conceded that Sharpe is the most Athletic on the team. — Quick

