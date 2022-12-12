Trail Blazers Play Second Straight Against Timberwolves To Conclude The Homestand

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (14-12) vs MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (13-13)

December 12, 2022 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST

Regular Season Game #27 — Home Game #13

TV: Root Sports Plus

RADIO: Rip City Radio 620 AM

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 88-40

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 51-14

MINNESOTA HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 37-26

SERIES NOTES

Portland and Minnesota will meet for the second time of the regular season on Dec. 12 in Portland.

SATURDAY NIGHT : The Trail Blazers defeated the Timberwolves by a final score of 124-118 on Dec. 10. It was the first game in which Damian Lillard (36 points) and Anfernee Simons (31 points) both scored 30-plus points in a game as teammates.

: The Trail Blazers defeated the Timberwolves by a final score of 124-118 on Dec. 10. It was the first game in which (36 points) and (31 points) both scored 30-plus points in a game as teammates. LAST SEASON : Portland lost the 2021-22 season series against Minnesota, 0-4.

: Portland lost the 2021-22 season series against Minnesota, 0-4. In 34 career games against the Timberwolves, Damian Lillard has scored 20-plus points 25 times, including his last seven matchups.

has scored 20-plus points 25 times, including his last seven matchups. Jusuf Nurkic has recorded double-doubles in four out of his last seven games against Minnesota.

NEWS AND NOTES

CHASING HISTORY: Damian Lillard entered the 2022-23 season with 17,665 career points. He needs 145 points to pass Clyde Drexler and become the leading scorer in franchise history.

TRIPLE THREAT: Portland has three players averaging 20 or more points this season: Damian Lillard (27.6), Anfernee Simons (24.2) and Jerami Grant (22.5). The Trail Blazers have never had a season in which three players averaged 20-plus points.

DEADLY FROM DISTANCE: The Trail Blazers rank fourth in the NBA in three-point field goal percentage at 38.4%.

LILLARD AT THE LINE: Damian Lillard shot 15-15 from the free throw line on Dec. 8 vs. Minnesota, becoming the fourth player this season to make 15-plus free throws without a miss (Embiid, Booker, Gilgeous-Alexander). It was Dame’s eighth career game making 15-plus free throws without a miss, tying for the third most in NBA history.

Most Games in NBA History with 15-plus FTM and 100% FT%:

14……James Harden

10……Oscar Robertson

8…..Damian Lillard, Kevin Martin, Dolph Schayes

DOUBLE TROUBLE: In a 124-118 win on Dec. 10 vs. Minnesota, Damian Lillard (36 points) and Anfernee Simons (31 points) both scored 30-plus points in a game as

teammates for the first time.

SENSATIONAL SPAN: The Trail Blazers had three players score 40-plus points in a 14-day span. The last NBA team to have three different players score 40-plus points in a span of 14 days or less was Houston from Jan. 27 Thu Feb. 6, 2020 (Eric

Gordon is 1/27, James Harden is both 2/2 and 2/4, Russell Westbrook is 2/6.) Portland has never had three players do that before.

Damian Lillard: 40 points on Dec. 8 vs. Denver

Anfernee Simons: 45 points on Dec. 3 at Utah

Jerami Grant: 44 points on Nov. 25 at New York

17 AND COUNTING: Jusuf Nurkic reached his most 3PM in a single season when he hit his 17th three on Dec. 8 vs. Denver only 22 games into the 2022-23 season.

Nurkic’s 3PM Per Season:

2022-23: 17 (22 GP)

2021-22: 15 (56 GP)

2020-21: 12 (37 GP)

2019:20: 2 (8 GP)

2018-19: 3 (72 GP)

DAUNTLESS DAME: Damian Lillard put up 40 points and a season-high 12 assists (road) on Dec. 8 vs. Denver. It was his 40th career game with 30-plus points and 10-plus assists. All other players in team history have a combined 43 games with those numbers. It was only the sixth game in league history in which a player tallied 40-plus points, 12-plus assists and nine-plus 3PM, with Dame having three of them (James Harden 2, Antoine Walker 1). It was also his 14th career game with 40-plus points and 10-plus assists, tying Jerry West for the fifth most in NBA history.

Most Games with 40-plus Points and 10-plus Assists:

46……Oscar Robertson

31……James Harden

23……Nate Archibald

17……Russell Westbrook

14……Jerry West

14……Damian Lillard

HIGH PRICES: Anfernee Simons recorded the third highest scoring half in the NBA this season on Dec. 3, and Damian Lillard posted the fourth highest scoring half on Dec. 8.

Highest Scoring Halves in the NBA This Season:

35……Joel Embiid (Nov. 13 vs. Utah)

34……Giannis Antetokounmpo (Oct. 26 vs. Brooklyn)

33……Anfernee Simons (Dec. 3 at Utah)

32……Damian Lillard (Dec. 8 vs. Denver)

SIMONS SAYS: Anfernee Simons recorded a career-high 45 points (15-25 FG, 7-12 3PT, 8-8 FT) in a 116-111 win at Utah on Dec. 3. His 33 points in the first half set a new franchise record for points in the first half, also tying his career high for

3PM in a half past seven. (Damian Lillard holds the franchise record for points in any half with 36.) He also marked the highest scoring quarter of his career with 23 points in the first and became the only player in the NBA this season to score

20-plus points in a quarter multiple times.

Highest Scoring Halves in the NBA This Season:

35……Joel Embiid (Nov. 13 vs. Utah)

34……Giannis Antetokounmpo (Oct. 26 vs. Brooklyn)

33……Anfernee Simons (Dec. 3 at Utah)

A GOOD STRETCH: Jerami Grant tallied his most points scored in a three-game stretch in his career with 105 (32 vs. Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 29, 29 at Brooklyn on Nov. 27, 44 at New York on Nov. 25).

HISTORY IN THE MAKING: Anfernee Simons tied his career high with nine 3PM on Nov. 29 vs. the Clippers. It was his fourth career game with nine-plus threes, making him the seventh player in league history to record at least four career games with nine-plus 3PM. Damian Lillard is also on that list with nine games with nine-plus 3PM.

Most Career Games with Nine-Plus 3PM:

Steph Curry 38

James Harden 9

Damian Lillard 9

Klay Thompson 9

JR Smith 5

Kobe Bryant 4

Anfernee Simons 4

A HALF TO REMEMBER: The first half of the Nov. 29 Matchup vs. the Clippers marked the best three-point shooting first half of the season for Portland (53.3%).

NEW MILESTONES IN NEW YORK: Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points on Nov. 25 at New York in a 132-129 overtime win. His 21 FTM and 28 FTA set new franchise records. His 25-point first half marked the 10th time he has scored 20-

plus points in a half, tying his second-highest scoring half in his career.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Trail Blazers 124, Timberwolves 118 — December 10, 2022 — Moda Center — Game #26 (14-12, 6-6 Home)

The Trail Blazers defeated the Timberwolves by a final score of 124-118 … Damian Lillard recorded a game-high 36 points (9-22 FG, 3-11 3P, 15-15 FT) to go along with eight assists and two steals in 41 minutes … Anfernee Simons posted 31 points (13-22 FG, 5-10 3P) and three rebounds in 35 minutes … It was the first game in which Lillard and Simons both scored 30-plus points in a game as teammates … Jerami Grant finished with 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3P, 3-3 FT) and seven rebounds in 39 minutes … Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 24 points in 41 minutes.

Trail Blazers 120, Nuggets 121 — December 8, 2022 — Moda Center — Game #25 (13-12, 5-6 Home)

Portland fell to Denver by a final score of 121-120 … Damian Lillard finished with a game-high 40 points (12-22 FG, 9-17 3P, 7-7 FT) to go along with four rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 38 minutes … Jusuf Nurkic posted 21 points (9-10 FG, 2-3 3P, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes … Jerami Grant logged 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3P, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes … Josh Hart tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 0- 1 3P, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 37 minutes … Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 33 points and 10 rebounds in 34 minutes.

Trail Blazers 116, Jazz 100 — December 4, 2022 — Moda Center — Game #24 (13-11, 5-5 Home)

The Trail Blazers defeated the Pacers by a final score of 116-100 … Jerami Grant tallied a team-high 28 points (9-21 FG, 3-10 3P, 7-7 FT) to go along with five rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes … Anfernee Simons posted 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3P, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes … Damian Lillard recorded 21 points (7 -16 FG, 5-10 3P, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one Steal and one block in 32 minutes … Jusuf Nurkic logged 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3P, 3- 7 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes … Josh Hart finished with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3P), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 33 minutes … Myles Turner led Indiana with 24 points to go along with nine rebounds in 28 minutes … Buddy Hield put up a double-double for the Pacers with 22 points and 11 rebounds in 38 minutes.

Trail Blazers 116, Jazz 111 — December 3, 2022 — Vivint Arena — Game #23 (12-11, 8-6 Away)

Portland defeated Utah by a final score of 116-111, improving to 6-0 this season when scoring at least 115 points … Anfernee Simons posted a career-high 45 points (15-25 FG, 7-12 3P, 8- 8 FT) to go along with four assists, one steal and two blocks in 41 minutes, also setting a franchise record for points in the first half with 33 … Jerami Grant recorded 33 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3P , 11-14 FT) and five assists in 37 minutes … Jusuf Nurkic finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3P, 3-6 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and one block in 39 minutes . .. Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 24 points in 36 minutes.

Trail Blazers 109, Lakers 128 — November 30, 2022 — Crypto.com Arena — Game #22 (11-11, 7-6 Away)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Lakers by a final score of 128-109 … Jerami Grant posted a team-high 27 points (10-23 FG, 2-5 3P, 5-6 FT) to go along with four rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes … Anfernee Simons tallied 22 points (9-22 FG, 2-7 3P, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 39 minutes … Justise Winslow finished with a season-high 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-3 3P), five rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes … Trendon Watford recorded 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3P, 2 -2 FT) and 10 rebounds in 31 minutes in his first start of the season … LeBron James led the Lakers with 31 points in 33 minutes to go along with eight assists and seven rebounds … Anthony Davis put up a double- double with 27 points and 12 rebounds in 29 minutes.

INJURY REPORT

Drew Eubanks (Right Hip Contusion), Josh Hart (Left Ankle Sprain), and Justise Winslows (Right Groin) are PROBABLE while Nassir Little (Right Femoral Head Impaction Fracture), Gregg Brown III (G League), and Gary Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning) are OUT.

For the Timberwolves, Josh Minott (G League) is AVAILABLE, Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf) is DOUBTFUL, and Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf) are OUT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Tip for Monday’s game is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT. All Portland Trail Blazers regular season and preseason games will be broadcast on the Trail Blazers Broadcasting Flagship station, Rip City Radio 620 AM. Travis Demers begins his fourth full season providing play-by-play commentary for all home and away games, with Michael Holton adding commentary.