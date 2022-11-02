Trail Blazers Look To Stay Atop The Western Conference Against Grizzlies

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 55-43

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 29-20

MEMPHIS HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 26-23

SERIES NOTES

Portland and Memphis will meet three times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Nov. 2 and the following two taking place on the road.

LAST SEASON : The Trail Blazers won the 2021-22 season series against the Grizzlies, 3-1.

: The Trail Blazers won the 2021-22 season series against the Grizzlies, 3-1. In 33 career games against Memphis, Damian Lillard has scored 20-plus points 22 times, including the last 11 matchups.

has scored 20-plus points 22 times, including the last 11 matchups. Anfernee Simons averaged 19.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists against the Grizzlies last season.

NEWS AND NOTES

ANFERNO: Anfernee Simons erupted in the third quarter of Monday night’s win vs. DEN, scoring 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting and 6-of-7 from three. Simons finished the game with 29 points as he shot 7-of-12 from three. It is Simons eighth game as a pro in which he has made 7+ three pointers in a game.

SET A BLAZE: The Trail Blazers scored 135 points in a win Monday night vs. Denver and scored 80 points in the second half, with 44 points coming in the third quarter. The last time the Blazers scored at least 80 points in a second half was Feb. 3, 1989 at LAL. Portland’s season-high for points scored in a quarter last season was 42 points, which occurred twice.

BACK-TO-BACK 40 PIECES: Damian Lillard has scored 41 points in consecutive games vs. Phoenix and at LA Lakers. Dame last recorded consecutive 40+ point games in the Bubble (recorded three in a row, August 9th, 11th and 13th, 2020).

It is also the fifth time in his career that Dame has recorded at least 40 points in consecutive games.

CHASING HISTORY: Damian Lillard entered the 2022-23 season with 17,510 career points. He has scored 61 points on the young season and needs 470 points to pass Clyde Drexler and become the leading scorer in franchise history.

THE SHARPER IMAGE: Trail Blazers Rookie Shaedon Sharpe tallied 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting including 3-of-3 from distance. Sharpe is the first Blazer to score in double figures in his NBA debut since Jake Layman (17) in 2016. He’s also the third Blazer in history to hit three or more 3-FG in their NBA debuts.

Most 3PM by a Blazer in NBA debut:

5……J. Layman (11/1/16 vs. GSW)

3……R. Fernandez (10/28/08 vs. LAL)

3……S. Sharpe (10/19/22 vs. SAC)

SCORING 40 and 30: Damian Lillard scored his 41 points in the overtime win over Phoenix on Friday night. It was the 41st career game in which Dame scored 40 points or more. It also becomes the 200th occurrence in which Dame scored at least 30 points or more in a game. Lillard continues to widen the margin for most career games in which he’s scored 40+ points and 30+ points in franchise history.

GRANTED: Jerami Grant led the Trail Blazers in scoring with 23 points. His 23 points are the most in a Blazer debut since Josh Hart, who also scored 23 on February 12th of last season against the Knicks. Grant is the ninth player in Blazer history to record 23 or more points in their Blazer debut.

A LITTLE HART: Among all NBA players 6’7″ and under, Josh Hart ranked fifth in rebounds per game during the 2021-22 season (7.2) while Nassir Little ranked 10th (5.6).

LAST FIVE GAMES

Trail Blazers 125, Rockets 111 — October 28, 2022 — Moda Center — Game #6 (5-1, 3-1 Home)

Portland defeated Houston by a final score of 125-111 … Anfernee Simons logged a game-high 30 points (10-20 FG, 7-15 3-PT, 3-3 FT) to go along with five rebounds, seven assists , one Steal and one block in 38 minutes … Jusuf Nurkic finished with 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one Steal and three blocks in 32 minutes … Jerami Grant posted 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes … Shaedon Sharpe tallied 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3-PT), one rebound and two assists in 30 minutes in his first NBA start … Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 18 points to go along with three rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes … Alperen Sengun added 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in 25 minutes for Houston.

Heat 119, Trail Blazers 98 — October 26, 2022 — Moda Center — Game #5 (4-1, 2-1 Home)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Heat by a final score of 119-98 in the team’s first loss of the regular season … Damian Lillard tallied a game-high 22 points (6-13 FG, 4-11 3 PT, 6-6 FT ) to go along with two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes … Shaedon Sharpe posted 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes … Anfernee Simons finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds in 30 minutes … Bam Adebayo led Miami with 18 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes.

Trail Blazers 135, Nuggets 110 — October 24, 2022 — Moda Center — Game #4 (4-0, 2-0 Home)

Portland defeated Denver by a final score of 135-110 to start the regular season off 4-0 for the first time since the 1999-2000 season … Anfernee Simons posted 29 points (11-17 FG, 7-12 3-PT ), three rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes, setting a new career-high for points in a quarter with 22 in the third … Damian Lillard finished with a game-high 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 7-8 FT) to go along with six rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes … Jerami Grant recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 36 minutes … Jusuf Nurkic tallied 13 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one block in 35 minutes … Portland shot 57.8% from the field and 45.7% from three-point range … The Trail Blazers outscored the Nuggets 26-13 in fast break points … Aaron Gordon led Denver with 26 points to go along with six rebounds in 28 minutes.

Trail Blazers 106, Lakers 104 — October 23, 2022 — Crypto.Com Arena — Game #3 (3-0, 2-0 Away)

The Trail Blazers defeated the Lakers by a final score of 106-104 to start the 2022-23 regular season off 3-0 … Damian Lillard tallied a game-high 41 points (15-25 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 5 -7 FT) for the second consecutive game to go along with five rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes … Jerami Grant recorded 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes … Josh Hart posted 9 points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes … Anfernee Simons finished with 12 points (5-17 FG, 0-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes … LeBron James led the Lakers with 31 points to go along with eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes… Anthony Davis logged 22 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles.

Trail Blazers 113, Suns 111 — October 21, 2022 — Moda Center — Game #2 (2-0, 1-0 Home)

The Trail Blazers secured a 113-111 overtime win in their home opener against Phoenix on Oct. 21 … Damian Lillard finished with a game-high 41 points (12-25 FG, 5-12 3- PT, 12-12 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 43 minutes … Jusuf Nurkic tallied 20 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 8-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes … Anfernee Simons logged 16 points (5-17 FG, 2-8 3 -PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 42 minutes … Devin Booker led the Suns with a team-high 33 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists … Chris Paul put up 10 points and 12 assists for Phoenix.

INJURY REPORT

Damian Lillard (right calf), Gary Payton II (return to competition reconditioning) Olivier Sarr (right wrist) and Trendon Watford (right hip) are OUT while Josh Hart (concussion protocol) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Portland’s Nov. 2 games against Memphis.

As for the Grizzlies, Danny Green (left knee), Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot), and Zaire Williams (right knee) are OUT while Steven Adams (jaw), Desmond Bane (right ankle) and Jake LaRavia (illness) are listed as QUESTIONABLE.

BROADCAST INFORMATION