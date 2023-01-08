Trail Blazers at Raptors: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers look to avoid losing three in a row while the Toronto Raptors are hoping to end their losing streak at that total. Toronto is coming off tough losses in its last two games. The Raptors forced overtime against the Milwaukee Bucks after being down 21 with fewer than four minutes left. But it wasn’t enough as they lost 104-101 after Grayson Allen hit the game-winning three. Then, Toronto followed that up against the New York Knicks in their last game and only lost by four in a 112-108 final. Surprisingly, it was the Knicks’ first win in Canada since 2015. Julius Randle had a double-double, scoring 32 points with 11 rebounds to help end an 11-game road losing streak against the Raptors.

Pascal Siakam never got going, shooting four-for-14, but Fred VanVleet scored 28 to lead the team. It just wasn’t enough as the Raptors have now lost seven of their last eight at home.

Portland will try to take advantage of that home record and get a game above .500 today. The Trail Blazers’ offense stalled in their last game 108-99 against the Indiana Pacers.

