Trail Blazers And Warriors Final Injury Reports

It’s Friday night, the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors are facing off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

The Trail Blazers will be without Greg Brown III, Keon Johnson, Nassir Little, Jusuf Nurkic, Gary Payton II and Justice Winslow.

As for the Warriors, they have ruled out Steph Curry, James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green and Andre Iguodala.

