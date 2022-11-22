Traffic a top concern as Wedgewood Golf Course plans move forward

LAKELAND — North Lakeland Residents are dubious of a developer’s claims that doubling the number of homes on the former Wedgewood Golf Course won’t result in gridlock on Carpenter’s Way.

Mulberry-based SJD Development brought its revised plans to construct 994 dwellings on the former golf course before Lakeland Commissioners on Monday morning. The proposed development, dubbed Gibson Trails, received approval from the city’s Planning and Zoning Board in November, but continues to face staunch opposition from neighboring residents.

“It’s the density, it’s the traffic,” said Gina Ward, a 20-year homeowner in Wedgewood Estates. “It doesn’t matter if its three stories, four stories or five stories.”

