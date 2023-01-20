Trae Young’s Jersey Sales Rank 11th in NBA

On Friday afternoon, the NBA released its list of the top-selling jerseys through the first half of the 2022-23 regular season. The data used came from the NBA Store website and only accounted for current players.

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young’s jersey sales ranked 11th among active players. Last January, Young hit a high-water mark in jersey sales, coming in at eighth. However, by the end of last season, Young finished at 11th – where he has stayed through the first half of this season.

