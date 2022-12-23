Trae Young’s Father Responds to New Trade Rumors About Hawks Star

On Thursday, a Chris Haynes report named Trae Young as a potential NBA superstar who could request a trade in the near future. In response to the report, The Ringer‘s Kevin O’Connor asked why Young would want out and “Which teams would really want Trae?”

However, Young’s closest advisor is calling out the report, and the culture of how the media covers these reports in the NBA. On Twitter, Ray Young—Trae’s father—responded to O’Connor by criticizing how NBA players are constantly criticized.

