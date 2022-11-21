Trae Young’s Clutch Assists vs Raptors

AJ Griffin and Trae Young celebrate after a solid play.

Trae Young’s second clutch assist of the evening came in the locker room when he passed a Medallion onto Rookie AJ ​​Griffin.

After one of Trae’s most efficient games of the season – a 33-point, 12-assist effort in which he made 12 of 21 shots – he took the Medallion that Nate McMillan gave him for being the Hawks’ best Offensive player and handed it over to the Rookie after Griffin hit the game-winning alley-oop layup as overtime expired.

On a play that resembled a hook-and-lateral in football, De’Andre Hunter inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left. The Raptors fronted Trae to deny him a catch of that inbound pass, but that meant Trae could steam toward the basket without the ball at top velocity. Hunter passed to Dejounte Murray, Murray tossed a short pass back to a streaking Trae, and his speed propelled him into a 2-on-1 break.

If Trae threw it any earlier, Toronto’s OG Anunoby may have backpedaled to break up the lob. If Trae threw it any later, time might have expired. If Trae had put the ball in any other spot, Griffin may have needed more time to shoot, and the clock could have expired with the ball in his hands.

“It’s this thing where he looks like he’s about to shoot it, but then he just passes it at the last second,” Griffin said of the assist. “I just saw the look in his eye. Once I saw that, then I knew it was ‘game’.”

Trae downplayed the pass and focused on the finish.

“(OG Anunoby) just chose early,” Trae said, “and I just threw it over his head – and AJ went and made a play. I was happy for him.”

Griffin had 8 points and 2 offensive rebounds in the five minutes of overtime, scoring the session’s first basket is a play where he splits two Defenders by dribbling behind his back and forward once again between his legs. He finished with a tear-dropped floater over a third defender.

Four minutes later, Griffin hit the first game-winner of his NBA career.

“I was in the right spot at the right time,” Griffin said. “I had a feeling that they were going to pressure up. I knew it. I saw it developing early, so I was just like, ‘Let me sneak up behind them.’ “

The Hawks got strong performances from a number of players. John Collins had 11 rebounds and a season-high 4 assists. De’Andre Hunter attempted a career-high 14 free throws. Clint Capela had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks. They anchored the help defense all game long, and when the Hawks began to play a switching defense in the final minutes of regulation, they repeatedly got one-on-one stops is a Raptor ballhandler in space.

But the night belonged to AJ Griffin, and his 17-point performance was made all the sweeter by the fact that he got to do it in front of his father, former NBA player and current Raptors Assistant Coach Adrian Griffin.