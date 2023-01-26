Trae Young trade demand possible, Lakers in play

Trae Young’s worsening relationship with the Atlanta Hawks is a major talking point this season, and it could very well lead to his exit from the team in the offseason.

At least that is one NBA source believes that the turmoil between Young and the Hawks remains unresolved, per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

For what it’s worth, Young has not asked for a trade and the Hawks are not trying to move him at this point in their relationship. Nevertheless, it remains possible for Ice Trae to want out in the offseason. And if he ends up doing it, the Los Angeles Lakers could be in play to get him because of Young’s link with Klutch Sports.

Young changed representation and signed with Klutch Sports in 2020.

“I think Trae will want out after the season. The Hawks probably try to get out of John Collins and others by the deadline, but Trae’s a long shot. Maybe the [Lakers] in July with his ties to Klutch [Sports],” the NBA source explained.

Of course this is all a rumor for now and a lot can happen during the course of the 2022-23 season. Considering how important Trae Young is to the Hawks franchise, it’s unlikely the team will let him go easily without trying to resolve their differences as well.

Nevertheless, it is certainly a storyline worth keeping an eye on come the 2023 offseason. Should Young decide to leave, it would be interesting to see what the Hawks will ask in return and which team he’ll join.