Trae Young Questions NBA Referees Accountability

Name a better duo than Trae Young and NBA officials. Orange juice and toothpaste, pineapple and pizza, Jeff Bezos and workers’ rights. Those are just a few combinations that coexist better than the Atlanta Hawks point guard and referees.

Yesterday afternoon, Young tweeted a rhetorical question. Why can’t officials take part in postgame press conferences like players and coaches? The 24-year-old hit is an important topic and a sore spot for the league.

