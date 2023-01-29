Trae Young Makes NBA History Passing Magic Johnson On All-Time List

It’s Saturday night, the Atlanta Hawks Hosted the Los Angeles Clippers at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

The Clippers won the game 120-113, which dropped the Hawks to 25-25 in 50 games on the season.

However, during the game, superstar point guard Trae Young made exciting NBA history.

The former Oklahoma star had 31 points, five rebounds, ten assists and one steal in 36 minutes of playing time.

He has now moved ahead of Los Angeles Lakers Legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson for the seventh most 30+ point and 10+ assist games in NBA history (59).

Via NBA History: “Trae Young recorded his 59th career 30+ point and 10+ assist game today, passing Magic Johnson for 7th most in NBA history.”

At just 24-years-old, the accomplishment is significant, because many people consider Johnson to be the greatest point guard to ever play in the NBA.

Young is only in the middle of his fifth season in the league, and continues to put up remarkable numbers.

Outside of his rookie season, he has never averaged less than 25.3 points and 9.3 assists per contest.

Right now, the former fifth-overall pick has outstanding averages of 27.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists per contest in 45 games (the assists rank second and the points rank 12th in the league this season).

The Hawks are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and will play their next game on Monday night when they visit Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.