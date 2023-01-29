Trae Young Makes NBA History Passing Magic Johnson On All-Time List

It’s Saturday night, the Atlanta Hawks Hosted the Los Angeles Clippers at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

The Clippers won the game 120-113, which dropped the Hawks to 25-25 in 50 games on the season.

However, during the game, superstar point guard Trae Young made exciting NBA history.

The former Oklahoma star had 31 points, five rebounds, ten assists and one steal in 36 minutes of playing time.

He has now moved ahead of Los Angeles Lakers Legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson for the seventh most 30+ point and 10+ assist games in NBA history (59).

