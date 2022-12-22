Trae Young Could Be Next Star To Request Trade, NBA Execs Believe Per Report

Trae Young could reportedly be putting his exit plan together with the Hawks in the coming months if Atlanta does not make headway leading into the NBA playoffs, according to Bleacher Report‘s Chris Haynes.

The Hawks (16–16) dropped to .500 on Wednesday following a 110–108 loss to the Bulls on an Ayo Dosunmu putback at the buzzer for Chicago. Atlanta has dropped six of its last 10 games.

While in attendance at the NBA’s annual G League Winter Showcase, Haynes reports that Rival executives stated that Young could be the next star on a Rookie max extension to request a trade from a franchise. The two-time All-Star is under contract until the 2026–27 season.

