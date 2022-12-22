Trae Young Could Be Next Star To Request Trade, NBA Execs Believe Per Report

Trae Young could reportedly be putting his exit plan together with the Hawks in the coming months if Atlanta does not make headway leading into the NBA playoffs, according to Bleacher Report‘s Chris Haynes.

The Hawks (16–16) dropped to .500 on Wednesday following a 110–108 loss to the Bulls on an Ayo Dosunmu putback at the buzzer for Chicago. Atlanta has dropped six of its last 10 games.

While in attendance at the NBA’s annual G League Winter Showcase, Haynes reports that Rival executives stated that Young could be the next star on a Rookie max extension to request a trade from a franchise. The two-time All-Star is under contract until the 2026–27 season.

However, Young also has an early termination option following the 2025–26 season that he could also use if he chooses to leave Atlanta. The 24-year-old is averaging 27.9 points, 9.7 assists in 35.5 minutes per game.

The team has struggled to find continuity through the first half of the season, even with the team acquiring former Spurs star Dejounte Murray, who Young advocated for during the offseason.

The report comes after news that the Hawks have reallocated president Travis Schlenk to an Adviser role within the franchise. Schlenk was responsible for drafting Young in the first round of the ’18 NBA draft. A key to Young remaining in Atlanta will be predicated on how Hawks general manager Landry Fields, who now serves as the team’s newly designated front-office leader, assembles Talent around Young. Per Haynes, Young and Fields have built a great relationship with each other.

Part of the Hawks’ plan to continue to build around Young will also be determined on what the franchise does with John Collins. The forward has been a part of several trade discussions, but there are reportedly doubts about what bundle of talent the franchise would receive in return that would improve them from where they are now.