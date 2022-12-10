Trae Young blasted by Hall of Fame NBA Coach

One Hall of Fame head Coach likes Trae Young about as much as the city of New York does.

Retired ex-NBA Coach George Karl appeared Friday on SiriusXM NBA Radio and went in on the Atlanta Hawks star Young. Karl was set off by the recent incident in which Young reportedly skipped a game after an exchange with Hawks head Coach Nate McMillan.

“I’m tired of Trae Young,” they said. “I’m just tired of him… I get tired of guys who cause hell, then a day later, they’re the victim. That’s not the case.

“Trae Young is a helluva basketball player, very good basketball player,” Karl added. “He is not a superstar yet. He is not a special All-Star yet. He is not a player that has proven that he is a big-time winner yet. Now we wanna give him all those things before he’s ever gotten them? Giving him the luxuries that come with it? I’m not buying it. I’m just not buying it.”

Karl, who coached in the NBA for several decades, won Coach of the Year in 2013, and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year, was known for a hard-nosed, no-nonsense style. He also coached McMillan himself when McMillan played for the Seattle SuperSonics. Thus, it is no wonder that Karl does not care for Young, who has a well-documented history of being uncoachable.

The 71-year-old Karl is not alone in his assessment either. In fact, one of Young’s ex-Hawks teammates also had a similarly critical take on Young.