Trae Young Believes The Hawks Can Win The NBA Championship This Season

The 2022-23 NBA season is shaping up to be a fascinating one, it’s almost impossible to tell who will end up winning it all. The Golden State Warriors are the reigning Champions and among the favorites to get back to the Promised land, but the Nets have the most imposing lineup on paper while the Clippers are also returning to full health.

And other teams will feel they have a chance. Nikola Jokic has his costars returning, the Cavaliers just added Donovan Mitchell, and the Sixers, Heat, Mavericks, Bucks, and Timberwolves will all be starting the season with a lot of belief as well. The conferences are looking stacked and balanced, and more teams have a chance at winning it all than ever before.

The Atlanta Hawks have also made a serious move this offseason, acquiring All-Star Dejounte Murray to pair with Trae Young in a bid to make a deep run in the playoffs. And according to their stars, the team thinks they can end up going all the way.

Trae Young Shared The Atlanta Hawks’ Belief That They Can Be Champions

NBA media day ahead of training camp took place recently, with many NBA stars answering the tough questions before preparation for the season begins. And despite a disappointing end to last season, confidence seems to be high within the Haws organization, with their star claiming that the Ultimate goal is what they are after this season.

“We believe we can win a championship,” Young said at a press conference for his team. “I know I do… I know my teammates have that same mentality. It really doesn’t matter what anybody else thinks of us.”

Trae Young is one of the best young players and his offensive output is through the roof. With another all-around player in Murray next to him for next season, one who can also play defense, the Hawks have an incredible foundation to put together an impressive run. Young will need to take another leap though and try to become a factor on defense, which is an essential factor in the playoffs.

The Eastern Conference will make it difficult for Trae and his Hawks as well. The best player in the league is in the Eastern Conference on the Bucks, the Nets are stacked, and Boston, Miami, Chicago, and Cleveland all have the firepower to make big moves as well. The league promises to be extremely fun to watch next season.