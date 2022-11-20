Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks Beat Toronto Raptors in OT Thriller; NBA Roundup

NOV 20 SATURDAY NIGHT NBA ROUNDUP

The NBA had an exciting number of games take place on Saturday night, led by the Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks defeating the Toronto Raptors in overtime, 124-122. Thanks to that result, the New York Knicks move to within a half-game of the Raptors for seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Here is a list of all the other final scores from Saturday’s slate:

Pacers over Magic, 114-113

Timberwolves over 76ers, 112-109

Jazz over Trail Blazers 118-113

Clippers over Spurs, 119-97

With the Jazz’s win over the Trail Blazers, teams first-through-seventh in the Western Conference are all tied in the loss column with six. The wild, wild West is still very much wild as we near the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season.

