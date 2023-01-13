Trading for OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam: Raptors as sellers, Part 2

There are other players that go into it, but Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes are at the heart of Project 6-9. The idea that not only can you start all three of those players with similar heights and wingspans, but that they can thrive together and each log 35 or more minutes per game is at the foundation of who the Raptors have been over the last year and a half They each have different Offensive strengths — Siakam is the best paint scorer, Barnes is the best passer and Anunoby is the best spot-up shooter. The idea they can complement each other well on offense while helping each other defensively is what the Raptors have been hoping would be proven true.

This half-season has worked against that theory. It is easier to pick on Barnes than the other two, but just a year removed from the Raptors it seems like they were more than the sum of their parts, they now feel decidedly less. Given the Raptors’ position in the standings, it makes sense to consider trading Anunoby and/or Siakam.

Trading Anunoby would represent a retooling of the roster, while moving on from Siakam would constitute “blowing it up,” or as close as the Raptors will come. He has been one of the 15 best players in the league this year, and he doesn’t turn 30 until April 2024. The Raptors could get a Haul for either of them.

As was the case with Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr., I’ll make a disclaimer: These are not all trades I would execute if I were in charge of the Raptors. I tried to err on the side of asking for more versus asking for less in hypothetical trades, but the idea is to give you an idea of ​​what potential returns for the Raptors’ core pieces could look like. (And, as importantly, these should help display what is unreasonable to expect.) Likewise, my colleagues who helped me out here are considering these trades in something of a vacuum as opposed to judging them on the entirety of the market.



OG Anunoby. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

OG Anunoby

(Two years, $36 million remaining, plus a player option in 2024-25 for $19.93 million; Anunoby is extension eligible this offseason, although unlikely to sign)

The Raptors hoped Anunoby would develop into a more solid Offensive playmaker over the last few years. In his opportunities to do so, it hasn’t really happened. Considering the chances he gets, Anunoby is the most turnover-prone above-average-usage player on the team. For such a strong player, he has trouble finishing through contact when he’s on the move.

With all of that said, Anunoby is, at the very least, an elite 3-and-D wing, with an emphasis on the “D.” He is at or near the league leaders in steals, deflections and loose balls recovered. When he dials back his aggressiveness, he is a tough, physical defender that is as versatile as anyone in the league. Since returning from hip and hand injuries last month, he was shooting 43.1 percent from 3 heading into Thursday’s game against Charlotte.

Anunoby has all-star upside, and any team would love to have him as a mid-usage starter. Excluding Offensive Creators at any size, his player type is the most coveted in the league. Due to his salary — about half of Siakam’s but twice Barnes’ — he should be the easiest of the three for the Raptors to move. For the Raptors to give him up, they would surely want some combination of multiple young rotation players and draft picks.

To Grizzlies: Anunoby, Thaddeus Young (two years, $16.3 million remaining, $1 million guaranteed for 2023-24)

To Raptors: Dillon Brooks (one year, $11.4 million), Ziaire Williams (three years, 15.35 million, likely RFA in 2026), Danny Green (one year, $10 million), 2023 first-round pick and EITHER 2024 first-round pick (belonging to Golden State) OR 2025 first-round pick (belonging to Memphis)

The Grizzlies’ view: Take Dillon Brooks out of the deal and you’re on to something. Teams do not trade heart-and-soul pieces in the middle of title contention, and that’s who Brooks is in Memphis. I like the idea of ​​OG on the Grizzlies — maybe Shrink this deal so it’s just him who comes over from Toronto. — Joe Vardon

To Kings: Anunoby

To Raptors: Richaun Holmes (three years, $36.16), Davion Mitchell (three years, $16.35 million), better of Indiana/Sacramento 2023 2nd-round picks, 2026, 2028 first-round picks*

(* — Kings would have to remove Protections on the 2024 pick they owe Atlanta to be able to trade those first-round draft picks.)

The Kings’ view: The Kings feel good about their core — and, yes, that includes veteran small forward/free-agent-to-be Harrison Barnes. But while the 30-year-old Barnes may be a better fit for their books if they’re able to re-sign him this summer, I could see this intriguing the Kings as a way of aligning the timelines of their core players and lifting their ceiling. De’Aaron Fox (whose max contract runs through the 2025-26 season) is 25 years old, Domantas Sabonis (who is a free agent in the summer of 2024) is 26, and Anunoby (who is also a free agent in the summer of 2024) is 25. — Sam Amick

To Knicks: Anunoby, Khem Birch (two years, $13.65 million)

To Raptors: Obi Toppin (two years, $12.19 million, RFA in 2024), Evan Fournier (two years, $36.85 million, plus team option for 2024-25), better of Knicks or Mavericks 2023 first-round picks, 2024 Pistons second- round, 2025 Knicks first-round pick

The Knicks’ view: I’m intrigued, although I imagine the Knicks would grapple about that 2025 pick. This team still plans on star hunting, and if there’s one lesson to be learned from the Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Dejounte Murray trades from this past summer, it’s that they’ll need unprotected picks to get one done. That said, such is the price of going after an excellent, two-way wing, and I could see Anunoby fitting in wonderfully to this roster. I think there could be something here. My Greatest Wonder is whether Toronto would do this right now, considering I think they could acquire similar value in the summer. — Fred Katz

Thu Pelicans: Anunoby

To Raptors: Dyson Daniels (four years, $25.06 million, RFA in 2026), Devonte Graham (three years, $36.3 million), 2023 first-round pick, better of Lakers/Bucks 2024 first-round picks

The Pelicans’ view: In a vacuum, this deal seems like a really good fit for what New Orleans needs. Anunoby is an elite defensive wing who could cover up some of the problems that come with a starting lineup featuring Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. He’s also a better floor spacer than Herb Jones. But Anunoby’s contract situation makes this one a little more complicated. He’s able to opt out of his current deal after the ’23-24 season, and I’m sure he’ll be looking for a hefty payday. Daniels is young, but he’s already a very capable defender at a much more team-friendly price. As tempting as this one looks, I think the Pels probably pass. — Will Guillory

To Suns: Anunoby

To Raptors: Landry Shamet (four years, $42.5 million), Dario Saric (one year, $9.24 million), 2023, 2025, 2027 first-round picks

The Suns’ view: Suns president of basketball operations James Jones has been very patient with his assets to this point, and I just don’t see him spending three firsts for Anunoby when they already have Mikal Bridges signed through the summer of 2026. Jones is waiting for a bigger fish, so to speak, than OG — Amick



Pascal Siakam. (Bill Streicher/USA Today)

Pascal Siakam

(Two years, $73.34 million, extension eligible this offseason)

First of all, we should probably remove the Rudy Gobert trade from our collective memories. Yes, The Jazz got four future first-round picks, a pick swap, Minnesota’s most recent first-round pick (Walker Kessler) and three rotation-quality players for a 30-year-old, defense-first center. That seems like an outlier. The Raptors can point to it all they want as the price to get a deal done. If they do, chances are a deal won’t get done — and that’s fine.

Something approaching what Cleveland gave up for Donovan Mitchell seems more appropriate. Mitchell is Younger with an extra year and a half of team control on his contract than Siakam. However, Siakam is a better bet to sign an extension, is a more impactful defender than Mitchell and has shown the ability to dial his usage up or down to better fit his team.

The Jazz got three future first-round picks, another recent first-round pick (Ochai Agbaji) and two rotation players for Mitchell. The Raptors might look to get Younger and leaner in terms of guaranteed money, but the Returns should be comparable considering the level at which Siakam is currently playing.

Thursday Suns: Siakam and Birch

To Toronto: Deandre Ayton (four years, $132.93 million), Jae Crowder (one year, $10.18 million ), 2023, 2025, 2027 first-round picks, rights to first-round pick swap in 2026*

(* Ayton has to approve any trade completed this season; Raptors would likely try to move Crowder to a third team)

The Suns’ view: Now this I could see. Jones, whose experience as a player on the Miami ‘Heatles’ certainly informs some of his opinions about elite teams, could add Siakam as a modern-day Chris Bosh. You have Devin Booker and Chris Paul (albeit at 37 years old), and a longer title contention runway than before. In terms of what the Suns give up, the Ayton Dynamics have been difficult for the Suns to navigate for years now and no one will be surprised that he’s part of this package. — Amick

To Grizzlies: Siakam

To Raptors: Tyus Jones (two years, $29 million), Green, Jake LaRavia (four years, $14.76 million, RFA in 2026), Williams, 2023, 2025, 2027 first-round picks, 2024 first-round pick (Golden State), 2024 second-round pick (Toronto).

The Grizzlies’ view: Yes. Do it. The Grizzlies have saved their powder on that one big trade, for that one key piece to put them over the top. Siakam is worth the capital. They get him, they strengthen their chance to go all the way. The Raptors have a chance to make some team really, really good — this trade would do it and would be fair for both sides. — Vardon

To Warriors: Siakam

To Raptors: Draymond Green (one year, $25.81 million, plus player option for 2023-24), Jonathan Kuminga (three years, $19.39 million, RFA in 2025), Moses Moody (three years, $13.46 million, RFA in 2025), first -round Picks in 2026 and 2028, Picks swaps in 2025 and 2027

The Warriors’ view: Well. The Warriors are going to be more protective of their future assets than many in the league might expect. There’s a reason they used those Lottery Picks instead of trading them at various points along this path. They are committed to re-layering the roster under the aging core. That includes Kuminga (the best of their recent selections) and even Moody, although I’d have to imagine he’d be obtainable in a smaller deal. I could see them trading a future lottery-protected first for a mid-rotation boost, but they’ve never had an interest in Unloading the draft pick cupboard for a Siakam type like other teams. Then there’s the Draymond aspect of this offer. Siakam has far more value on the open market (and even to the Warriors long term), but there are Veterans in that Locker room that’d argue Draymond is more Vital to the Warriors’ current moment and this Last Dance-type title Chase for a fifth championship ring. — Anthony Slater

(Top photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)