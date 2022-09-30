Trading a Gulf for a river: Hedrick helps Pack volleyball improve – Washington Daily News

Sara Hedrick thought she would be back at Riverdale High School in Ft. Meyers, Fla. for her senior year, trying to help her team win another district volleyball title and maybe make a deep playoff run. Instead, she’s in Washington after her father, Pete, took a job as nearby Robersonville’s new police chief. She’s adapted well enough to lead the Pack in Kills and blocks as an outside/middle hitter and could end up in the Playoffs after all.

How tough has it been getting used to everything being new in your last year of high school.

Sara: Not as bad as it sounds really. I’m still adjusting and I do miss my friends and teammates, but we stay connected on social media and everyone has been really nice to me here. My teammates, coaches and teachers have been very welcoming, so it’s gone better than I expected. We explored options for me to stay in Ft. Myers to Graduate with my friends, but being here was best for everyone. It’s nice to still be near the water.

How has the volleyball part of your transition gone?

Sara: Great, so far. I got here just as practice was starting in early August and my teammates helped me get comfortable before school started. Our Rotations are a little different here and every Coach is different, but Coach Rogers sets a positive tone and we are playing well. She also has let me play other positions besides hitter, which I really like. I’ve been the setter and also played on the back row, which has made me a better all-around player.

Your team is 9-6 overall and 5-2 in the conference. How has the team improved since the season started?

Sara: We are more comfortable knowing where each other needs to be on the floor and with the way Coach Rogers does things. We are communicating better and we have a more positive mindset. My team in Florida won our 6A district twice and the region once, so I’m used to winning. We are talented enough to win here too, so I’m trying to encourage everyone as best I can. It would be really cool to make the Playoffs and I think we have a good shot.

What classes at WHS have you enjoyed the most so far?

Sara: Civics with Mr. Metcalf and pre-Calculus Algebra at the community college.

What are your plans after graduation?

Sara: I’m not sure at this point. I’ve talked to some schools about playing volleyball and I’d like to stay somewhere in the Southeast, but not necessarily back in Florida. I’ve always been interested in STEM, so I’m thinking of mechanical or civil engineering

Bonus Question: What do you do in your free time:

Sara: I have two horses, Belle and Carley, and I like to ride them. I rode competitively until high school and I’m teaching my little sister (she’s six) to ride. I also like listening to country music. Keith Whitley and Riley Greene are two of my favorites