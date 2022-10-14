Trade Rumors Are Swirling For Notable NFL Running Back – AthlonSports.com

A notable NFL running back could soon be placed on the trade market.

Los Angeles Rams head Coach Sean McVay announced this Friday afternoon that running back Cam Akers will not play this Sunday. It’s not injury-related, either.

Akers missed Thursday’s and Friday’s practices for “personal” reasons.

However, McVay declined to comment on whether or not the 23-year-old running back will be a member of the Rams in the future.

