Trade Rumors Are Swirling For Notable NFL Running Back – AthlonSports.com

A notable NFL running back could soon be placed on the trade market.

Los Angeles Rams head Coach Sean McVay announced this Friday afternoon that running back Cam Akers will not play this Sunday. It’s not injury-related, either.

Akers missed Thursday’s and Friday’s practices for “personal” reasons.

However, McVay declined to comment on whether or not the 23-year-old running back will be a member of the Rams in the future.

“Sean McVay says Cam Akers won’t be here today (was out Yesterday listed as ‘personal’), and out Sunday. McVay says team is working through the situation, and he also declined to say whether he believes Akers will be a part of the team in the future. ‘Working through some things,'” said McVay, via Jourdan Rodrigue.

We certainly want to give Cam Akers the privacy and respect he deserves being away from the team.

But NFL fans can’t help but wonder if McVay and the Rams are in contact with a team in need of a running back.

“If this Akers stuff is trade talk, the ‘we’re working through some different things right now’ is very similar to ‘it’s a beautiful mystery’ with the QB situation last offseason. Just going to have to wait and see what’s going on . Only speculation at this point,” said Blaine Grisak.

“I mean this has to mean the team is exploring the RB market ahead of the trade deadline. Figured Akers would be given more of a shot here seeing he’s coming off the Achilles, but he really hasn’t performed well so far,” said Sam Wagman.

A blockbuster NFL trade could be in the works. Perhaps the Rams are targeting Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers?

The Rams are 2-3 to start the 2022 season and play the Panthers of Carolina on Sunday.